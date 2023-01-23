Woman dies in crash near Tuscarora Village Shopping Center

PITTSYLANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 66-year-old woman passed away in a vehicle crash near the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. when Sheila Kay Powell was hit while pulling out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center by a 2011 Ford Edge that was traveling north on Route 41.

Powell, a Danville resident, was wearing a seatbelt in her 2007 Corrolla, however, she died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 17-year-old Mariasole Badalamenti. Badalamenti was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered injuries during the crash. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

