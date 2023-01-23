ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Appears To Get Rid Of Kim Kardashian Tattoos As He Goes Shirtless With Chase Sui Wonders In Hawaii

By Kelby Vera
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson isn’t leaving behind any traces of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The SNL alum, 29, was happy to show off his tattoo collection while romping around the beach of Hawaii with his new girlfriend Chase Sui, 26, in photos you can see here. But noticeably missing from his ink? His several tattoos dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, 42.

Pete was all smiles in the ocean, where he rocked floral swim trunks and dark sunglasses while flirting with his new gal, who was his co-star in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. He donned a black hat, which he took off to reveal bleach-blonde hair with green, pink, and blue polka dots on the back of his head.

Pete Davidson showed off his tattoos way before his relationship with Kim Kardashian, here at the 2017 VMAs. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Though most of his body was covered with ink, there were a few conspicuously empty areas on Pete’s skin. Around his collarbone was a patch of bare skin where a tattoo saying, “My girl is a lawyer” used to be. Also missing was a brand of Kim’s initials, the initials of her kids (NSCP), and an Aladdin-inspired design, which was a nod to their first kiss on SNL.

Eagled-eyed fans first began thinking Pete was getting rid of his Kim ink back in Oct. 2022. He was seen sporting a bandage over his collarbone while shooting his show Bupkis, so, along with the PDA, this beach sighting only confirms the comic is onto the next chapter.

Pete and Kim looked affectionate during the White House Correspondents Dinner in Apr. 2022. (Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

Meanwhile, Kim seems busier than ever with family and business. She was last spotted with son Saint after his basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20. Earlier that day, the Skims mogul surprised Harvard students when she gave a guest lecture at the business school.

Back before their August 2022 split, Kim opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about Pete’s ink. She didn’t seem to take the tattoos that seriously, telling the talk show host, “Yeah, he has a few tattoos. A few cute ones that he got. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,’ but that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

