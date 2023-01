EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were sentenced to jail and one man was given probation for illegally entering and taking minerals from a mine in Copper Falls in March 2020. On Jan. 12, 39-year-old Brent Hiltunen and 40-year-old Ike Kinsinger, both from Calumet, were both sentenced to 30...

EAGLE RIVER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO