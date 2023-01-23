Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC Philadelphia
Tech Layoffs Aren't Hitting This Digital Job Market Where Over 700,000 Workers Are Needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
NBC Philadelphia
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...
Comments / 0