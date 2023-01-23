ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories

Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...

