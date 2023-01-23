ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

readthereporter.com

Carmel’s own Katherine LaReau is ‘taking charge’ at West Point

Cadet Katherine LaReau of Carmel is a member of the Class of 2025, Company F-3 at West Point Military Academy. LaReau serves as the tutor cadet-in-charge (CIC) of SS202 American Politics, is a chemical engineering major, and was recently named as one of West Point’s 12 Stamps Scholars. Stamps...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot

Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Death investigation underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County

Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Death investigation underway after body found on …. IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The morning crew checks in with Hamilton County

Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through. Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through. Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun …. Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? American Dream Coffee House

A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. For more information, click here.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Snowfall in Johnson County: ‘It’s really no big deal’

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday afternoon, the roads were wet and slushy, but some residents say the amount of snowfall was not too bad. “It’s really no big deal. It really isn’t. If you live here you should be prepared for something like this,” the owner of A-Trains, Les Jarrett, said.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods

We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods. We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 25, 2023. Daily 3 Daily...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
readthereporter.com

University student changes game on tracking nanoplastic pollution in water

Rapid identification of potential hotspots of nanoplastics contamination has been challenging due to a lack of field-based detection methods. That is changing because Carmel resident and University High School freshman Vidhatri Iyer has developed a rapid field-based technique for detecting nanoplastics in water samples. She has been working with the Trico Regional Sewer Utility treatment facility to track nanoplastic load during waste treatment. She is monitoring nanoplastics in Marion and Hamilton counties’ water streams which feed into the White River.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
wrtv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed Monday night on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a reported pedestrian struck call on Indianapolis' south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened around 7 p.m. near State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue. Police say the victim's injuries are consistent with trauma. WRTV has a crew...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom Returns

Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions …. Michael Van Schoik checks out current...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

