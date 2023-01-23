Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
readthereporter.com
Carmel’s own Katherine LaReau is ‘taking charge’ at West Point
Cadet Katherine LaReau of Carmel is a member of the Class of 2025, Company F-3 at West Point Military Academy. LaReau serves as the tutor cadet-in-charge (CIC) of SS202 American Politics, is a chemical engineering major, and was recently named as one of West Point’s 12 Stamps Scholars. Stamps...
Fox 59
Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking lot
Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Death investigation underway...
Current Publishing
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
Fox 59
Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County
Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Death investigation underway after body found on …. IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Fox 59
The morning crew checks in with Hamilton County
Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through. Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through. Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun …. Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory,...
cbs4indy.com
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Road crews addressing refreezing. There are still dozens of plow trucks...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? American Dream Coffee House
A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
Snowfall in Johnson County: ‘It’s really no big deal’
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday afternoon, the roads were wet and slushy, but some residents say the amount of snowfall was not too bad. “It’s really no big deal. It really isn’t. If you live here you should be prepared for something like this,” the owner of A-Trains, Les Jarrett, said.
Fox 59
Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods
We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. Snow starting to accumulate in Hamilton County neighborhoods. We're continuing to track road conditions and snow accumulation across different parts of central Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 25, 2023. Daily 3 Daily...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
readthereporter.com
University student changes game on tracking nanoplastic pollution in water
Rapid identification of potential hotspots of nanoplastics contamination has been challenging due to a lack of field-based detection methods. That is changing because Carmel resident and University High School freshman Vidhatri Iyer has developed a rapid field-based technique for detecting nanoplastics in water samples. She has been working with the Trico Regional Sewer Utility treatment facility to track nanoplastic load during waste treatment. She is monitoring nanoplastics in Marion and Hamilton counties’ water streams which feed into the White River.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
wrtv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed Monday night on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a reported pedestrian struck call on Indianapolis' south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened around 7 p.m. near State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue. Police say the victim's injuries are consistent with trauma. WRTV has a crew...
Fox 59
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom Returns
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Michael Van Schoik checks out current road conditions …. Michael Van Schoik checks out current...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
