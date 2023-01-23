Read full article on original website
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Bay City man charged in standoff with police over eviction found incompetent for trial
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man alleged to have engaged police in an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice has been found incompetent for trial. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Friday, Jan. 20, presided over a competency hearing for Harold L. Nielsen, 77, having ordered Nielsen to undergo an evaluation at Ypsilanti’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November. Based on the assessments of staff there, Janer ruled Nielsen incompetent to participate in further proceedings.
WILX-TV
Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation
ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
abc12.com
Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
abc12.com
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
Former Flint Township clerk takes plea deal, gets no jail time in ballot tampering case
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s former elections supervisor has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding a trial on criminal charges tied to alleged ballot tampering while she served as the Flint Township clerk following the August 2020 primary election. Kathy Funk, who was terminated as the county...
Despite city council rejection, Saginaw weed shop still possible in ex-bakery
SAGINAW, MI — The manager of a Saginaw marijuana dispensary said he hopes to rekindle a $1.5 million effort to develop a second shop in the city despite a setback delivered this week by Saginaw’s governing body. And it could happen. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday,...
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges
A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
Man arrested at Flint council meeting arraigned on domestic terrorism charges
FLINT, MI -- A Grand Blanc area man has been arraigned on felony charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after he was arrested last week inside Flint City Hall. Mark W. Frutchey, 52, was arraigned in Genesee District...
abc12.com
Man who 'straw purchased' guns linked to shootings in Flint sent to prison
Jerreil Martin of Grand Rapids, who bought more than 40 guns and then sold some to felons, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. The guns were used in several crimes, including a homicide in Flint in 2021 and the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old child near Grand Rapids a year ago.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line” due to loss of healthcare
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County retirees are facing the reality that it’s another day closer to losing their health insurance. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end after May 31. TV5 reported Monday evening...
abc12.com
Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position. Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
clarecountycleaver.net
Harrison Man Sentenced for Multiple Charges
Edwin Leon Perkins, II, of Harrison, Michigan, plead guilty on November 15, 2022, to Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building; Malicious Destruction of Personal Property $1000 to $20,000; Possession of Methamphetamine; and habitual 4th offender. He was sentenced by Judge Hovey on January 18, 2023, to a prison term. He was ordered to serve 42 months to 10 years on each count, to run concurrent with one another, with credit for 118 days already served. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1334.00 in assorted fines and costs.
Bay County man accused of starving 36 deer to death set for trial after judge rejects plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Having previously pleaded no contest to starving nearly 40 deer to death, a Bay County man is now headed to trial after a judge declined to go along with his sentencing recommendation. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran was scheduled to sentence 58-year-old Dale...
abc12.com
Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning
Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
wsgw.com
Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff
Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs. According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.
