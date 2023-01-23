Edwin Leon Perkins, II, of Harrison, Michigan, plead guilty on November 15, 2022, to Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building; Malicious Destruction of Personal Property $1000 to $20,000; Possession of Methamphetamine; and habitual 4th offender. He was sentenced by Judge Hovey on January 18, 2023, to a prison term. He was ordered to serve 42 months to 10 years on each count, to run concurrent with one another, with credit for 118 days already served. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1334.00 in assorted fines and costs.

HARRISON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO