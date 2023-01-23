ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City man charged in standoff with police over eviction found incompetent for trial

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man alleged to have engaged police in an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice has been found incompetent for trial. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Friday, Jan. 20, presided over a competency hearing for Harold L. Nielsen, 77, having ordered Nielsen to undergo an evaluation at Ypsilanti’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November. Based on the assessments of staff there, Janer ruled Nielsen incompetent to participate in further proceedings.
WILX-TV

Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
abc12.com

Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
The Flint Journal

18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
abc12.com

Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
The Flint Journal

Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun

FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges

A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
abc12.com

Genesee County blocked from filling open commissioner seat

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals is prohibiting the Genesee County Board of Commissioners from filling an open position. Judges ruled that the county likely waited too long to fill the vacant District 4 commissioner seat vacated by Domonique Clemons, so the board no longer is allowed to appoint a replacement.
clarecountycleaver.net

Harrison Man Sentenced for Multiple Charges

Edwin Leon Perkins, II, of Harrison, Michigan, plead guilty on November 15, 2022, to Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building; Malicious Destruction of Personal Property $1000 to $20,000; Possession of Methamphetamine; and habitual 4th offender. He was sentenced by Judge Hovey on January 18, 2023, to a prison term. He was ordered to serve 42 months to 10 years on each count, to run concurrent with one another, with credit for 118 days already served. He was also ordered to pay a total of $1334.00 in assorted fines and costs.
abc12.com

Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning

Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
wsgw.com

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff

Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs. According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.
