CCRMA announces closures for SH 550 maintenance

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847.

SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations:

Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Direct Connector Entrance Ramp Monday, January 23, 2023 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:00 a.m. Northbound & Southbound Paredes Line Road/FM 1847 Ramps Tuesday, January 24, 2023 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 5:00 a.m.

For any questions or concerns contact 956-621-5571 or info@ccrma.org .

