Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO