WYSH AM 1380
ORHS taps Rang as new football coach
Oak Ridge High School has hired a familiar face to be their next football coach as Derek Rang was named to that position on Tuesday. Rang, a former Mr. Football Award winner and three-time state champion at Maryville under George Quarles, returns to East Tennessee after one season at the helm of Lewis County High School in Hohenwald in West Tennessee. In his one season there, he led the team to an 11-2 record. Prior to that, Rang coached at Powell, Dresden and Gatlinburg-Pittman High Schools, leading Dresden to a 1A state championship in 2016.
wvlt.tv
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home. In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against...
WYSH AM 1380
Tentative agreement in place would allow completion of CHS softball field
Work could soon resume on the unfinished softball field at Clinton High School after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit over its construction. Last year, the Anderson County Schools proceeded with a plan to construct a dedicated, on-site softball field to address Title IX violation created by the fact that the Lady Dragons do not currently have their own home stadium while the Dragon baseball team does.
WYSH AM 1380
Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)
Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Gatlinburg-Pittman girls basketball player recovering after collapsing at game
A Gatlinburg-Pittman High School girls basketball player is in stable condition after collapsing while coming off the court on Monday.
sportsspectrum.com
Tennessee basketball's Jahmai Mashack aims to use platform to 'bring others to Christ'
The 2022-23 Tennessee Volunteers have developed a reputation as one of the toughest teams to score against in all of college basketball. They allow a meager 54.4 points per game, second only to Houston nationally — and it’s a big reason why they’re 16-3 and ranked No. 4 in the country.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of...
K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
WYSH AM 1380
ORAU reminds educators that Extreme Classroom Makeover applications are due Jan. 31
(ORAU) Public school teachers, what would you do with $25,000 in technology upgrades?. Oak Ridge Associated Universities’ (ORAU) Extreme Classroom Makeover hopes to answer that question for a deserving public school teacher within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge. The mission of Extreme Classroom Makeover is to improve STEM...
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
WYSH AM 1380
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 4 team in college basketball and are gearing up to host the Georgia Bulldogs.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
