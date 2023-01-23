ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

WYSH AM 1380

ORHS taps Rang as new football coach

Oak Ridge High School has hired a familiar face to be their next football coach as Derek Rang was named to that position on Tuesday. Rang, a former Mr. Football Award winner and three-time state champion at Maryville under George Quarles, returns to East Tennessee after one season at the helm of Lewis County High School in Hohenwald in West Tennessee. In his one season there, he led the team to an 11-2 record. Prior to that, Rang coached at Powell, Dresden and Gatlinburg-Pittman High Schools, leading Dresden to a 1A state championship in 2016.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Tentative agreement in place would allow completion of CHS softball field

Work could soon resume on the unfinished softball field at Clinton High School after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit over its construction. Last year, the Anderson County Schools proceeded with a plan to construct a dedicated, on-site softball field to address Title IX violation created by the fact that the Lady Dragons do not currently have their own home stadium while the Dragon baseball team does.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge

Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.
OAK RIDGE, TN

