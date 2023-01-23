Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approves Closure of Creekside Cabins—Conflicting Claims About Water Safety
The Board of Supervisors ratified a state of emergency and order to close Creekside Cabins just north of Willits yesterday, amid conflicting claims about the safety of the water. On December 30, a sinkhole opened up outside the property, stranding about fifty residents and making vehicular access to their homes...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde announces he will not seek reelection
MENDOCINO Co., 1/24/23 — Mendocino County District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde announced that he will not be seeking reelection when his term expires, and so will not be running in the 2024 election. Gjerde made the announcement during the regular reports from each supervisor during today’s Board of Supervisors...
Willits News
Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins
As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde Will Not Seek a Fourth Term
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. “With the early campaign schedule prompted by California’s early Presidential Primary Election, I feel it is in the best interest of Fourth District residents that today I make a public announcement that I will not be seeking a fourth term,” Supervisor Dan Gjerde said.
Willits News
Unsafe living conditions found at RV park near Willits blocked by sinkhole, Mendocino County officials report
After finally gaining access to an RV park that has been blocked by a sinkhole for weeks, Mendocino County officials have declared the facility a “public health menace” and ordered it closed. According to a press release, “representatives of Mendocino County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health conducted an...
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
mendofever.com
‘Change Our Name’ Holds Essay Contest for Fort Bragg High School Students Offering Cash Prizes
The following is a press release from Change Our Name:. In a project designed to get Fort Bragg High School students thinking and writing about their school name, the grassroots community group Change Our Name announces an essay contest asking students to write on the subject “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should be Changed” or “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should Not be Changed.”
ksro.com
Seven Arrested in Connection with Sideshows in Sonoma County
Seven Sonoma County residents have been arrested on suspicion of organizing and promoting illegal sideshows last July. The suspects, arrested Tuesday, range between the ages of 17 and 32-years-old. Police are still looking for an additional seven suspects. The sideshows that happened on July 9th and 10th involved an estimated 300 vehicles. Police say the group tried to take over five intersections in Santa Rosa. The suspects are accused of vandalism, conspiracy to commit crimes and waterway pollution. Police attribute the last crime to damaged tires ending up in local water systems.
ksro.com
Suspected DUI Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Santa Rosa
A 22-year-old woman from South Lake Tahoe has been injured after a suspected DUI crash near Santa Rosa. On Monday night, the woman was driving her car northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when she veered off the road hitting a speed limit sign. After hitting the sign, the car hit an embankment and overturned. When crews arrived, the driver, Loralei Dixon, was out side of the car. Officers noticed signs of intoxication and Dixon was cited for suspected DUI. She would’ve been arrested then and there if not for her injuries requiring hospitalization.
The Mendocino Voice
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
Willits News
Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday
The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
sonomacountygazette.com
Who’s the cutest pet in Sonoma County? Meet the contestants.
With more than two dozen entries in the Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pet Contest, we’re looking at making a ruff call for Best In Show, Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other Pet. Take a look through the photo gallery of all the entries for the 2023 photo contest.
mendofever.com
UPD: Six State Street Businesses Vandalized After Man Throws Rocks Through Windows
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/25/23, at approximately 0530 hours, an unknown person committed several vandalisms on N. State St....
kymkemp.com
Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation
On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Willits substation on a report of a robbery of marijuana at a nearby address on Creekside Drive. WPD Officers interviewed three victims who told the investigating Officers they...
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
mendofever.com
Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected
A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
98online.com
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
