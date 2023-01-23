Read full article on original website
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
Cherokee Nation taking steps to halt opioid crises in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — In an effort to address the opioid epidemic across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, tribal leaders opened a Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah. The program offers syringe services to reduce drug use and keep tribal citizens healthier by preventing the transmission of blood-borne infections. The...
Freeman Health System receives $1.8M in grants
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is getting nearly $1,800,000 in grant money from the “Missouri Department of Economic Development.”. It’ll focus on a number of jobs, including nurses and a variety of medical technician positions. In fact, officials expect to use it to pay...
Oklahoma Teacher Is Finalist For 2023 National Teacher Of The Year
The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year is a finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Rebecka Peterson is a math teacher at Union High School. She is in the top five with teachers from Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, and Washington D.C. She's Union's first-ever finalist at the national level.
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill is passed, it would allow cities across Kansas to expand the use of common consumption areas.
Hospital administrators elected to Oklahoma Hospital Association Board of Directors
Three Oklahoma hospital administrators were recently elected to the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. Elected to at-large positions are Richard Lofgren, MD, chief executive officer, OU Health; Tim Pehrson, president and CEO, INTEGRIS Health; and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid.
Broadband access improves in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in 15 counties. This will be the third and final award phase of the Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Infrastructure Program.
Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield
Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
Liberty Utilities is offering a new home charging program for EVs
JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities displayed its new fully electric F-150 Lightning Pro today during Joplin’s Business Expo. Liberty currently has five fully electric vehicles. They are offering customers a home charging program that will help save them money. Officials say “with many customers making the change, we...
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
