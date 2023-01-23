Luis Perez, age 94 of Beckemeyer, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Mr. Perez was born in Beckemeyer on April 16, 1928, a son of the late Ramon and Animia (Gonzalez) Perez. He married Delma Gross in Carlyle on November 22, 1952, and she survives. Mr. Perez is also survived by his children – Deborah Duncan and husband Doug, Diane Gordon and husband William, and Larry Perez and wife Mary; his grandchildren – Dawn Wiebler (Jerry), Elizabeth Rakers (Colby), Kristoffer Gordon (Anita), Rachel Till (Brian), Maria Perez, Andria Gebke (Luke), and Luis Perez (Sydney);his great grandchildren – Lacy Trunnell (Ben), Logan Wiebler, Mark Paul Rakers, Dameyn Rakers, Jon Gordon, Jackson Gordon, Brooklyn Till, Taylor Till, Lawson Till, and Ruby Perez; a brother – Joseph Perez and wife Joan; and his sisters-in-law – Irma Perez, Donna Perez, Helen Mahlandt, Louise Miller, and Shirley Knue.

BECKEMEYER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO