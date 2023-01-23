ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups

The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that it will start taking applications for the BLUE commodity card on Monday, January 30th through Friday, February 10th. Sign-ups will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11:30 am each day through the 10th. Community Action’s office is located...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

Cases of three children who disappeared in Tennessee decades ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases still remain unsolved in 2023. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children map shows that three children were missing for a long period of time in Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Blount County. All of them were under the age of 18. One child has not been found since the 60s.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge

Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Tentative agreement in place would allow completion of CHS softball field

Work could soon resume on the unfinished softball field at Clinton High School after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit over its construction. Last year, the Anderson County Schools proceeded with a plan to construct a dedicated, on-site softball field to address Title IX violation created by the fact that the Lady Dragons do not currently have their own home stadium while the Dragon baseball team does.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Wilmar C. Maynard age 81

Wilmar C. Maynard age 81, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born January 15, 1942 in West Virginia to the late W.B. and Ida Maynard. Clint enjoyed golfing, and always willing to help at the church, he especially spending precious time with his family. He is survived by:
ANDERSONVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee │The Seven

0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update 1:05 City Council to Vote on Unsupervised Tethering 2:19 Gatlinburg-Pittman Player Collapses 3:10 Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee 3:40 Storms, Winds Likely Overnight and Wednesday Morning. Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in …. 0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update...
ALCOA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy