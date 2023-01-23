Read full article on original website
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
WYSH AM 1380
Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups
The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that it will start taking applications for the BLUE commodity card on Monday, January 30th through Friday, February 10th. Sign-ups will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11:30 am each day through the 10th. Community Action’s office is located...
wbtw.com
Cases of three children who disappeared in Tennessee decades ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases still remain unsolved in 2023. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children map shows that three children were missing for a long period of time in Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Blount County. All of them were under the age of 18. One child has not been found since the 60s.
wvlt.tv
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home. In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against...
WYSH AM 1380
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge
Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.
WYSH AM 1380
Tentative agreement in place would allow completion of CHS softball field
Work could soon resume on the unfinished softball field at Clinton High School after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit over its construction. Last year, the Anderson County Schools proceeded with a plan to construct a dedicated, on-site softball field to address Title IX violation created by the fact that the Lady Dragons do not currently have their own home stadium while the Dragon baseball team does.
Proposed unsupervised tethering ban facing pushback from Young Williams Animal Center CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council will hear the second reading of a proposed ban on unsupervised tethering at their meeting Tuesday night. The only council member to oppose to ban last time around was the CEO of Young Williams Animal Center. The proposed ordinance would ban the act of leaving a dog chained […]
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
WYSH AM 1380
Michael Robert Ford, 49, of Knoxville (formerly of Oliver Springs)
Michael Robert Ford, age 49 of Knoxville formerly of Oliver Springs passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Michael was born on June 8, 1973, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1991. Michael was an avid Tennessee and Atlanta Braves sports fan. Throughout his life, he loved going to the beach and cruises, catfish and deep sea fishing. The love of his life was his children whom he loved spending time with and watching play sports. Michael was the life of the party he always had everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and kindness.
WYSH AM 1380
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81
Wilmar C. Maynard age 81, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born January 15, 1942 in West Virginia to the late W.B. and Ida Maynard. Clint enjoyed golfing, and always willing to help at the church, he especially spending precious time with his family. He is survived by:
wvlt.tv
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
WYSH AM 1380
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
WATE
Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee │The Seven
0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update 1:05 City Council to Vote on Unsupervised Tethering 2:19 Gatlinburg-Pittman Player Collapses 3:10 Child Dies from Flu in East Tennessee 3:40 Storms, Winds Likely Overnight and Wednesday Morning. Alcoa Bank Robbery Update, Child Dies from Flu in …. 0:10 - Alcoa Bank Robbery Update...
