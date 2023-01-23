Dale Adam Thurmer, age 73 of Oak Ridge passed away at his home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1949 in Harriman. Dale graduated from Victor Valley High School in California in the late 60s. During this time, he worked for Roy Rogers at his Resort and Hotel where he met many famous people. He then moved back to East Tennessee where he worked for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary from the late 70s to the early 80s. Dale was a member of the Serenity Club of Oak Ridge and believed in God with all of his heart. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting and restoring old cars.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO