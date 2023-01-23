Howard Martin “Hardy” Huber, 74, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 5:45 a.m., at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro, IL. Father Daniel Willenborg, Pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro, IL and Father Jeff Stone, Pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

