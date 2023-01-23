Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Bobby Eugene Masterson
Bobby Eugene Masterson, age 82, of Damainsville passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born on January 26, 1940, the son of Truman and Abbie (Perciful) Masterson. His wife, Norma Jean Masterson preceded him in death on April 15, 1973 and he married Diane Santel in Damainsville on April 25, 1975 and she survives in Damiansville.
wgel.com
Delores Watson
Delores Watson, 87, of Litchfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Delores was born December 15, 1935, in Sorento, the daughter of Robert W. and Fern Louise (Helgen) Watson. As a child, she attended the Kirkland Community School. Delores relocated to Litchfield in the late 70’s, where she worked for over 30 years as an in-home healthcare provider. She attended St. Timothy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gillespie Order of the Eastern Star. Delores enjoyed cooking.
wgel.com
Ruth J. Minarsch
Ruth J. Minarsch, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, December 18, 1929, in Casa Grande, AZ, the daughter of Cornelius and Oma (nee Rapier) Vickers, Sr. Ruth was born at Casa Grande, AZ....
wgel.com
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr.
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr., age 83, of Carlyle, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born October 24, 1939 in Sparta, a son of the late Charlotte Mae, nee Henson, and Leo G. Mathis, Sr.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan C. Mathis; step-grandson, Ian Faber; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George N. and Emma, nee Henrici, Laufer; and sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Viola (Frank) Kessler, Russell (Lena) Laufer, Harley Laufer, Earl (Edna) Laufer, Flora (Melvin) Lentz, Ruby (Clarence) Schiber, Otis (Lillian) Laufer, Melba (Raeburn) Leuschke, and Hazel Wilson.
wgel.com
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr.
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr., age 57, of New Baden, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born December 7, 1965 in Westminster, CA, a son of the late Mary Ann Tallant, nee Hodges and Jerold J. Thomas, Sr. In addition to his parents,...
wgel.com
Marjorie E. Iberg
Marjorie E. Iberg, age 96 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1926, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (nee Hilby) Hess. On Saturday, September 17, 1949, she married Ray H. Iberg...
wgel.com
Shari L. Forte
Shari L. Forte, 63, of Donnellson, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Shari was born May 6, 1959 in Greenville, the daughter of Harold D. and Arnita J. (Huff) Reavis. She married Steven D. Forte on December 30, 1976...
wgel.com
Doris Sugg
Doris Sugg, 90, of Smithboro, passed away January 24, 2023, at the Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. Doris was born February 16, 1932, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Curtis Leo and Fern Irene (Bone) Smith. She married Lloyd Marion Sugg in Wisetown, IL, on June 2, 1950. They were married for 64 years, before he preceded her in death.
wgel.com
Hutchinson Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
Greenville Comets Head Baseball Coach Todd Hutchinson was officially inducted over the weekend into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place in the Chicago area. Hutchinson has been the head baseball coach at his high school alma mater the past 28 years. During that...
wgel.com
Bradley Steven Braye
Bradley Steven Braye, 60, Greenville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving mother and family. He bravely battled chronic kidney disease for 10 years and most recently home dialysis. He fought with humor that earned him respect by all his doctors and nurses.
wgel.com
John L. Long
John L. Long, 71, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’ Fallon, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
wgel.com
KC Receives Over $100,000 Grant
Kaskaskia College is one of three community colleges nationwide to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as a part of their Humanities Initiatives at Community Colleges program for 2023. The grant, totaling $116,488, will fund the “Caring for the Dying/Caring for Us All: Death and the Meaning of Life in Healthcare” project under the direction of KC Professor of Philosophy Scott Crothers.
wgel.com
Tony Lee Dyer
Tony Lee Dyer, 53, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5:01 p.m., at his residence. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life with burial in Olive Hill Cemetery, will be held at a later date. Mr. Dyer was born on May 26, 1969, in Carlinville, IL,...
wgel.com
Howard Martin “Hardy” Huber
Howard Martin “Hardy” Huber, 74, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 5:45 a.m., at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro, IL. Father Daniel Willenborg, Pastor of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro, IL and Father Jeff Stone, Pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.
wgel.com
More On Fourth Fest Friday Headliner Announcement
The annual Bond County Fourth Fest will be held Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 on the downtown Greenville square. The event has become well known for its music acts. Once again, free concerts will be presented both nights. Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said he’s very excited...
wgel.com
Seventh Grade Basketball Results
Two Bond County teams played in the IESA Class 7-1A basketball regional at Carrollton. In first round action, Pocahontas was defeated by Carrollton Grade School, 26-23; and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John, 37-9. After beating East Alton in their first game, the Greenville Blue Jays played in the...
wgel.com
County Teams In Eighth Grade Regionals
Bond County eighth grade boy’s basketball teams are preparing for regional play in the Illinois Elementary School Association tournaments. The Greenville Blue Jays are assigned to the Staunton Class 8-3A Regional. The Jays begin regional competition Saturday at 9 a.m. against Roxana. If they win, they will face Staunton...
wgel.com
Lady Comets Lose To Breese Central
Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were dealt a loss by Breese Central. The final score was 51-38. The Lady Comets led 16-11 after one quarter then trailed 26-20 at halftime. Central’s margin was eight points after three stanzas then the Lady Cougars held an 11-6 advantage...
wgel.com
Changes In GHS Basketball Times
Due to the predicted snow, starting times for Greenville High School basketball games have been moved up this (Tuesday) evening. The Greenville Comets play at Carlyle. The freshman game will start at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity game about 5:15 p.m., and the varsity contest to start around 6:30 p.m.
wgel.com
Morgan Wilderman Receives Honor At State Pageant
Miss Bond County Fair Morgan Wilderman received an honor at this past weekend’s Illinois County Fair queen pageant. Morgan was presented one of the five non-finalist awards. It was for best communication skills. Congratulations, Morgan!
Comments / 0