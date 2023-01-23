The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. One available seat can be filled by either a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood or a non-resident with substantial ties to the City. The other three seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

