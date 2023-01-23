Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Season of Snow, State of Things, and Academy Awards- My Drive January 25th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Kristina Abbey cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes, Mayor Goode’s State of the City, 95th Academy Awards Nominees, and more. Buckle up and...
SignalsAZ
UPDATE Snow Day for Chino Valley Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Update: Chino Valley Unified School District has updated to make January 23, 2023, an AT HOME LEARNING DAY due to snowy conditions. Chino Valley Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay today, Monday, January 23, 2023, due to snowy conditions. On occasion there are weather events where it...
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Prescott Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay for Monday, January 23, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. With a new dusting of snow and consistent freezing temperatures, some roads are slick this morning. However, forecasts and radars show snow stopping early this morning.
SignalsAZ
January 23th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
At Prescott Valley Public Library on January 25th, make an appointment for Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Donate blood and receive a ticket to this year’s Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Read more on the Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Read more on the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival. Public Open...
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Parade Registration is Open
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns, and the city of Sedona seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with this special event. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional Uptown Sedona route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Host Master Drainage Plan Public Open House
The Town of Prescott Valley and WEST Consultants will update progress on a town-wide Master Drainage Plan during the February 2, 2023, Council Study Session in the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Directly after, a public meeting will offer a forum for residents to obtain more information and offer their input on the Plan. The Study Session begins at 3 p.m. and the Public Open House will take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
KTAR.com
Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening
PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s Expanded Dog Park is Open
Sedona welcomes all dogs and dog owners to enjoy the expanded dog park at Posse Grounds. The city expanded the existing dog park to include more square footage for dogs to run. Currently, it features a temporary sand surface while the city evaluates the installation of natural grass. The Sedona...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
ABC 15 News
Single dad to move into first Habitat for Humanity Flagstaff starter home
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Thomas "Tucker" Usher III is getting the keys to a brand new home built through Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's (HFHNA) new Starter Home Program. The program, developed following Flagstaff's housing emergency declaration, aims to add 100 starter homes to the affordable housing market. HFHNA...
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood’s Vintage Run 2023
Registration is open for the 2023 Cottonwood’s Vintage Run! The run is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023. Run events include a Half-Marathon, 10K, Half-Corked 5K Fun Run, or 2-mile courses! Register to participate in the Vintage Run on April 22 at runcottonwood.com!. About Cottonwood’s Vintage Run. In...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Seeking Historic Preservation Commission Members
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. One available seat can be filled by either a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood or a non-resident with substantial ties to the City. The other three seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.
AZFamily
Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Mint Julep Juniper
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Mint Julep Juniper. This updated Chinese Juniper has brilliant mint green foliage displayed over an arching form. One of the most constant shrubs in the mountain landscape is planted as shrub borders, mass plantings, or the fringe of natural areas. Evergreen. Moderate growing 5′ ft. tall X 6′ ft. wide.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
SignalsAZ
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
