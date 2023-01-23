ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023

Prescott Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay for Monday, January 23, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. With a new dusting of snow and consistent freezing temperatures, some roads are slick this morning. However, forecasts and radars show snow stopping early this morning.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

January 23th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor

At Prescott Valley Public Library on January 25th, make an appointment for Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Donate blood and receive a ticket to this year’s Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Read more on the Prescott Valley Blood Drive. Read more on the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival. Public Open...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Parade Registration is Open

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns, and the city of Sedona seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with this special event. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional Uptown Sedona route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Host Master Drainage Plan Public Open House

The Town of Prescott Valley and WEST Consultants will update progress on a town-wide Master Drainage Plan during the February 2, 2023, Council Study Session in the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Directly after, a public meeting will offer a forum for residents to obtain more information and offer their input on the Plan. The Study Session begins at 3 p.m. and the Public Open House will take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Winter weather advisory in Flagstaff to last until Monday evening

PHOENIX – Snowfall totals continue to pile up in Arizona’s high country and create hazardous driving conditions that shut down roads to start the workweek. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff on Monday until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said, and stretches of northbound Interstate 17 were closed because of snowy and icy road conditions for hours.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona’s Expanded Dog Park is Open

Sedona welcomes all dogs and dog owners to enjoy the expanded dog park at Posse Grounds. The city expanded the existing dog park to include more square footage for dogs to run. Currently, it features a temporary sand surface while the city evaluates the installation of natural grass. The Sedona...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Single dad to move into first Habitat for Humanity Flagstaff starter home

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Thomas "Tucker" Usher III is getting the keys to a brand new home built through Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona's (HFHNA) new Starter Home Program. The program, developed following Flagstaff's housing emergency declaration, aims to add 100 starter homes to the affordable housing market. HFHNA...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood’s Vintage Run 2023

Registration is open for the 2023 Cottonwood’s Vintage Run! The run is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023. Run events include a Half-Marathon, 10K, Half-Corked 5K Fun Run, or 2-mile courses! Register to participate in the Vintage Run on April 22 at runcottonwood.com!. About Cottonwood’s Vintage Run. In...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Seeking Historic Preservation Commission Members

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. One available seat can be filled by either a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood or a non-resident with substantial ties to the City. The other three seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
PAYSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

How to Grow Mint Julep Juniper

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Mint Julep Juniper. This updated Chinese Juniper has brilliant mint green foliage displayed over an arching form. One of the most constant shrubs in the mountain landscape is planted as shrub borders, mass plantings, or the fringe of natural areas. Evergreen. Moderate growing 5′ ft. tall X 6′ ft. wide.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center

Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

