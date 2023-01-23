Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
dakotanewsnow.com
SF Fire Rescue gives update on fatal fire, highlights smoke alarm importance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The starting location of Monday’s fatal fire in Sioux Falls was determined, according to Fire Marshal Dean Lanier with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The fire occurred at 3:33 a.m. in an apartment complex located near W. 9th St. and Duluth Ave. The...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI: Shots fired by Sioux Falls officer were justified
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A DCI review found the Sioux Falls officer was justified in firing his gun five times during an encounter with suspects on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where the public was present,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The officer involved, based on the actions of the defendant and the circumstances of the situation, was justified in believing the lives of others in the area were in danger.”
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
dakotanewsnow.com
How to drive safely on the interstate in the winter months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We can’t control the weather, we can only prepare for it. Winter weather has a huge impact on driving conditions, and the Department of Public Safety has a few tips to help you travel safely on highways.
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pours at 4:00, Woodgrain Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s often referred to as the old corner beer bar on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls and at Woodgrain Brewing, customers will find an ever-evolving lineup with as many as 18 beers on tap. In this month’s Pours at 4:00, the brewery’s owners highlight what they’re brewing up and the direction of their business.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, extending quarantine
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An infestation of the emerald ash borer beetle has been confirmed in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, leading Union County to join Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner Counties in plant pest quarantine. The year-round quarantine enforced by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Homeless After Fire Totals His House
George, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 4:50 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a kitchen fire at 102 East Calumet Avenue, in the southwest part of George.
kelo.com
One person dead, another injured after rollover crash along Interstate 29 near Tea
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while changing lanes. The vehicle entered the...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman wins Metro Gymnastics title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the State Gymnastics Meets in Aberdeen just two weeks away the defending State A Champion O’Gorman Knights appear to be in fine position for a repeat. Led by two of the top gymnasts in the state, Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer,...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea
TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
