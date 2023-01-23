Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Michelle for sending this great one from Columbia Heights. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. “Casa Kantuta, the first Bolivian cocktail bar in the US, now open in Adams Morgan”. Prince Of Petworth January 25, 2023 at 4:05pm.
WTOP
DC-area chefs put their skills to use to help Calif. shooting victims
Last weekend’s shooting during a Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, California, left 11 people dead and the nation horrified. This weekend, several D.C.-area chefs are coming together and using their culinary skills to raise funds for the victims and their families. “I think it’s ingrained in Asian...
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s close to yesterday’s $1800 search and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1825 New Hampshire Ave NW near Swann St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,895 / 535ft2 – X-Large Studio with W/D in unit! January Move In! OPEN SATURDAY!! (Washington) Windermere-Harrowgate: **RECENTLY REDUCED PRICING** X-Large Studio in w/ W/D in Unit Available Now All Utilities Included!!
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
popville.com
Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday
1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Trench collapses in Bethesda as workers dig for sewage line
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at the site of trench collapse in Bethesda Tuesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, tweeted that workers were digging for a sewage line in the 5300 block of Cromwell Dr. near Massachusetts Avenue when the 10-foot trench caved in. Piringer […]
popville.com
Update: Union Market has water and now reopened!
Thanks to Phil for sharing around 8:30am: “Union Market closed for now due to water issue.”
georgetowner.com
Business Ins & Outs: Nike, Banana Republic Toppled
We thought we’d begin with the Outs, as the loss of Nike and Banana Republic is a big deal. Another fallen retail legend. The Banana Republic at Georgetown’s iconic intersection closed on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend — and will be succeeded by a yoga store and exercise spot. As first reported by UrbanTurf last year, “Yoga clothing and accessory company Alo Yoga appears to be taking over the prime Georgetown retail space currently occupied by Banana Republic at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Plans filed with D.C.’s Historic Preservation Review Board outline a series of changes to the exterior of 3200 M Street NW to make way for the new tenant.”
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Adds More Baltimore Departures for 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is adding more departures out of Baltimore in 2023. After deploying the Norwegian Sky at the homeport for a short fall program, the cruise line is also sending the Norwegian Sun to the Maryland homeport. Complementing the offer of its sister ship, the 2001-built vessel is set...
mocoshow.com
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
WTOP
DC celebrates the return of Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown
Dragon dancers, marching band performers and spectators filled the streets of Chinatown on Sunday afternoon for D.C.’s Annual Lunar New Year Parade. The parade returned to the District for the first time since January 2020 after being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lunar New...
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
George Washington Parkway repairs will cut traffic lanes into 2025
The northern portion of the George Washington Parkway is undergoing a major repair project that will cause headaches for drivers — and restore several lost views of the Potomac Gorge. Why it matters: The Virginia roadway is a historic gateway into Washington for around 26 million drivers each year. The northern section was completed in 1962 and is now reaching the end of its lifespan. Details: The $161 million rehabilitation project along 7.6 miles will lay fresh asphalt, rebuild stone walls, fix erosion and safety barriers and upgrade scenic overlooks along the route. The Route 123 Interchange — connecting motorists...
Comments / 0