Minneapolis, MN

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero

After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2023 Super Bowl Odds Raise Some Eyebrows

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan expecting a successful 2023 follow-up campaign to 2022, Las Vegas does not agree with you. The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 with new head coach Kevin O’Connell and recorded an NFL-record 11-0 win-loss standing in one-score games. But those fancy factoids evidently don’t translate to longterm success, according to oddsmakers.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
VikingsTerritory

Anonymous NFL Exec Claims Vikings Could Land the GOAT

The annual NFL carousel is alive and well, and these men could find new teams in the next two months: Derek Carr (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Trey Lance (49ers), Jordan Love (Packers), Baker Mayfield (Rams), and Aaron Rodgers (Packers). But the almighty prize — assuming he doesn’t...
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York Post

Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet

Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
