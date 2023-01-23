ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

Brown reaches career milestone

LASKER – Just moments after celebrating a hard-fought 32-30 win here Friday night over Terra Ceia, veteran Northeast Academy girls basketball coach Joella Brown gathered her team to begin the walk to the locker room. But what neither she nor her players realized at that precise moment was that...
LASKER, NC
Greer M. Futrell

MURFREESBORO – Greer Martin Futrell, Sr., age 76, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at ECU Health-Roanoke Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie. Mr. Futrell was born on July 2, 1946, a son of the late Herbert Edward and Sallie Martin Burgess Futrell in Hertford County, NC. Greer worked as a delivery driver for Flowers Baking Company and a security guard for the NC Department of Corrections for 20 years. Greer was an outdoorsman and in his younger years enjoyed coon hunting and rabbit hunting with his Beagles. He loved working in his yard and garden and was well known for his collards and sweet potatoes, furnishing them for friends and family and selling them to many. Greer never saw a stranger, was a friend to all he met, and will be missed by all who knew him.
MURFREESBORO, NC
Andrew J. Britton

GALATIA – Andrew “Andy” Joseph Britton of Galatia, NC passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Ahoskie, NC on January 31, 1958 to William “Billy” Joseph Britton and the late Mildred “Millie” Barnes Britton. Andy was a farmer with...
SEABOARD, NC
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
Merchants Millpond welcomes new Park Rangers

GATESVILLE – The natural beauty of Merchants Millpond State Park continues to weave its magic spell over those who walk or canoe its vast acreage. That “spell” even consumes those who work there, to include the park’s two newest Rangers – David Schafer, a native of Rutherfordton in the western part of the state, and Cody Hinson, who hails from Cerro Gordo, located near Wilmington.
GATESVILLE, NC
MrBeast proves spending $1M harder than it looks for some

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast challenged a fan to spend $1 million in 24 hours. It seems easy but after watching this video, you’ll learn it’s not. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see The video shows the contestant starting his quest at Best Buy, loading up on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home

AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
AHOSKIE, NC
Broadband plan progresses

JACKSON – As a part of their continued partnership with Northampton County, representatives from UScellular attended the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Jan. 18 to provide an update for their new broadband service. Ron Jackson, Public Sector Manager, and Jeremy Taylor, Director of Sales and Operations in...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire

Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
GREENVILLE, NC
Asbell addresses gun violence

AHOSKIE – As the number and frequency of gun-related crimes increase here, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said his department is taking measures to combat this type of violence. Asbell shared a letter with this newspaper that he wrote last week to the Town of Ahoskie citizens where he...
AHOSKIE, NC

