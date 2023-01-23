MURFREESBORO – Greer Martin Futrell, Sr., age 76, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at ECU Health-Roanoke Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie. Mr. Futrell was born on July 2, 1946, a son of the late Herbert Edward and Sallie Martin Burgess Futrell in Hertford County, NC. Greer worked as a delivery driver for Flowers Baking Company and a security guard for the NC Department of Corrections for 20 years. Greer was an outdoorsman and in his younger years enjoyed coon hunting and rabbit hunting with his Beagles. He loved working in his yard and garden and was well known for his collards and sweet potatoes, furnishing them for friends and family and selling them to many. Greer never saw a stranger, was a friend to all he met, and will be missed by all who knew him.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO