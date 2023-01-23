Read full article on original website
Brown reaches career milestone
LASKER – Just moments after celebrating a hard-fought 32-30 win here Friday night over Terra Ceia, veteran Northeast Academy girls basketball coach Joella Brown gathered her team to begin the walk to the locker room. But what neither she nor her players realized at that precise moment was that...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. ECU Health will close a women’s clinic in...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Greer M. Futrell
MURFREESBORO – Greer Martin Futrell, Sr., age 76, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at ECU Health-Roanoke Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie. Mr. Futrell was born on July 2, 1946, a son of the late Herbert Edward and Sallie Martin Burgess Futrell in Hertford County, NC. Greer worked as a delivery driver for Flowers Baking Company and a security guard for the NC Department of Corrections for 20 years. Greer was an outdoorsman and in his younger years enjoyed coon hunting and rabbit hunting with his Beagles. He loved working in his yard and garden and was well known for his collards and sweet potatoes, furnishing them for friends and family and selling them to many. Greer never saw a stranger, was a friend to all he met, and will be missed by all who knew him.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Andrew J. Britton
GALATIA – Andrew “Andy” Joseph Britton of Galatia, NC passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born in Ahoskie, NC on January 31, 1958 to William “Billy” Joseph Britton and the late Mildred “Millie” Barnes Britton. Andy was a farmer with...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Merchants Millpond welcomes new Park Rangers
GATESVILLE – The natural beauty of Merchants Millpond State Park continues to weave its magic spell over those who walk or canoe its vast acreage. That “spell” even consumes those who work there, to include the park’s two newest Rangers – David Schafer, a native of Rutherfordton in the western part of the state, and Cody Hinson, who hails from Cerro Gordo, located near Wilmington.
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast, you have some pretty unique fans. YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark, has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all things MrBeast place. It will soon be listed online as a spot where people can rent and stay. Video shows […]
MrBeast proves spending $1M harder than it looks for some
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast challenged a fan to spend $1 million in 24 hours. It seems easy but after watching this video, you’ll learn it’s not. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see The video shows the contestant starting his quest at Best Buy, loading up on […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home
AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Broadband plan progresses
JACKSON – As a part of their continued partnership with Northampton County, representatives from UScellular attended the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Jan. 18 to provide an update for their new broadband service. Ron Jackson, Public Sector Manager, and Jeremy Taylor, Director of Sales and Operations in...
wcti12.com
Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire
Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
Two injured following two shootings in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely
A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.
cbs17
Expired car registration lands woman, man in jail on drug charges in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were caught with fentanyl after deputies noticed an expired, fake license plate on their car in Halifax County on Friday, deputies said. The incident took place along Julian Allsbrook Highway near Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids after a deputy noticed...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
wcti12.com
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
cbs17
2 nabbed for drugs after ‘very irate’ man makes threats in neighbor’s yard, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun who was “acting very irate” while making threats in his neighbor’s yard was later arrested on drug charges, according to deputies in Halifax County. The incident was reported by a 911 call on Jan. 10...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Asbell addresses gun violence
AHOSKIE – As the number and frequency of gun-related crimes increase here, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said his department is taking measures to combat this type of violence. Asbell shared a letter with this newspaper that he wrote last week to the Town of Ahoskie citizens where he...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina women sentenced to prison, supervised release and more than $5 million in restitution for tax conspiracy
Two North Carolina women were sentenced to prison earlier this month for preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and statements made...
