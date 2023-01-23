ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City

LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Pokes Hit Road for Tuesday Night Matchup at UNLV

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again for a Tuesday contest, this time heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV at 9 p.m. in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming won the last meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last season.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Gloomy With Light Snow the Next Few Days

A gloomy next few days are in store for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The NWS says Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered, light snow to the area. Douglas, Wheatland, Saratoga, and Rawlins could see a trace to an inch, while Alliance,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Cowboys in the NFL: Divisional Round

LARAMIE -- “We were expecting their best punch and they came out and they punched us.”. Josh Allen couldn't have summed it up any better. Cincinnati never landed a signature knockout blow inside a snow-covered Highmark Stadium. It didn't need to. Joe Burrow's constant body blows throughout did the trick. The Bengals' third-year signal caller completed his first nine throws of the day as the visitors found the end zone on the first two offensive possessions of the afternoon.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.

I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

