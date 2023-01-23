Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
Police looking for missing man in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago. The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim, 26-year-old William...
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the...
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Celebrating therapy dogs
Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial. Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial.
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
Greenville County Sheriff speaks on Fentanyl issues
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis was a guest on the Tara Show Tuesday and reported there were 138 Fentanyl overdoses in Greenville County last year and there have been 7 so far this year.
1 shot in South Carolina while confronting suspect attempting to break into car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
