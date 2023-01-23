ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg. The crash […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago. The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim, 26-year-old William...
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrating therapy dogs

Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, gives his opening statement in the murder trial. Prosecutor's opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ASHEVILLE, NC

