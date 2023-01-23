🔒'Goodnight, John Boy’ birdies🐦, special sunsets🌇, and a cat on a cool (not tin) roof🐈‍⬛: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Read full article on original website
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
This Texas city ranked among best in US for fishing
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
'About As Big As They Can Get': Massive American Eel Found On Texas Beach
"This is about as big as they can get."
Wait? You Get An Awesome Man-Made Lagoon If You Live In This Texas Community?
There is a lagoon in Texas that is part of a HOUSING COMMUNITY. Yes, live there and you get great amenities including a LAGOON! The lagoon sits on 5 acres and features Crystal Clear water. The community opened 3 years ago and started a trend. Housing Communities with man-made beaches or lagoons!
This Texas Place Is The Best Barbecue City In The US
Lists With Clever compiled a list of the 50 best barbecue cities in the US.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!
Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
Unexplainable Van Lands On Top of Cars in Texas Mall Parking Lot
An almost unexplainable bizarre car accident in El Paso left witnesses confused and astonished. A strange scene left witnesses confused after passing by a bizarre car accident in the middle of a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. This wreck was anything but ordinary. A blue Honda van had somehow landed on top of a Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Accent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
Unidentified TX Woman Caught On Camera Dumping Sweet Cat in Trash
Who else is fed up with idiots mistreating animals in Texas?. A woman in Rosenburg, Texas was caught on camera dumping a cat in a nature park trash can. Authorities are asking the Texas community to help them identify this person who was driving a black Ford Focus on January 12th through Rosenburg National Park.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
3 Texas Cities Make List of the Windiest in the United States
Abilene Texas has consistently been on the list of the windiest cities in the United States over the years. But new data has blown the Key City out of the top 11. However, three Texas cities likely to give you super messy hair still make the list. Using NOAA’s National...
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas
Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
