🔒'Goodnight, John Boy’ birdies🐦, special sunsets🌇, and a cat on a cool (not tin) roof🐈‍⬛: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Texas State

Mix 97.9 FM

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!

Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Unexplainable Van Lands On Top of Cars in Texas Mall Parking Lot

An almost unexplainable bizarre car accident in El Paso left witnesses confused and astonished. A strange scene left witnesses confused after passing by a bizarre car accident in the middle of a mall parking lot in El Paso, Texas. This wreck was anything but ordinary. A blue Honda van had somehow landed on top of a Nissan Rogue and Hyundai Accent.
EL PASO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters

HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas

Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
TEXAS STATE

