Norfolk, NE

Norfolk woman allegedly breaks into residence, charged with terroristic threats

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was charged with several felony offenses after breaking into a home while armed with a knife on Saturday.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office , a report came in at 10 a.m. regarding a female that had broken into a residence in Woodland Park.

The release specified that the suspect, later identified as Safaa Mohammed, 33, of Norfolk, had allegedly entered through a basement window and then began threatening to kill the residents and burn the house down.

Mohammed left the residents and started traveling toward Norfolk. The release stated that she was the passenger in the vehicle, which was seen by officials near 11 th Street and Georgia Avenue.

Alleged assault hospitalizes woman, Nebraska man arrested

According to the release, officials stopped the vehicle, and Mohammed was taken into custody. Officials were able to find a knife during the investigation, and she was charged with terroristic threats, burglary, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The release specified that Mohammed’s bond is pending.

KCAU 9 News

