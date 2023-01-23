Read full article on original website
Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City
LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
Pokes Hit Road for Tuesday Night Matchup at UNLV
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again for a Tuesday contest, this time heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV at 9 p.m. in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming won the last meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last season.
“The Best by Par!” Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Golf Clubs to 15-Year-Old
"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central Signs with Iowa St.
Cheyenne Central distance runner Sydney Morrell will be headed to the Big 12 conference to continue her career at Iowa State. Morrell won the 4A state championship in cross country as a senior with a winning time of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at state cross country as a junior in 4A, 4th as a sophomore, and 15th as a freshman so she has displayed marked improvement in her career.
Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell Wins Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
The 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross County Player of the Year is Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell. Morrell earns her first Gatorade Award and is the second winner from Cheyenne Central High School. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced Morrell’s...
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
This Wyoming Soda Fountain Is Chock-Full Of Classic Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found
UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Cheyenne Airport Canceling All Of Its Flights Again For More Runway Construction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Joe, of Cheyenne, booked a flight in December to get to a family reunion in Oregon in July, but her flight was unexpectedly canceled. It’s not another computer meltdown, like the FAA system outage that caused thousands of flight delays...
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
As Cheyenne Homeowners Watch And Laugh, Thieves Get Stuck In Snow While Robbing House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After living the past three months in a homebuyer’s nightmare, a Cheyenne couple got a little comic relief Sunday. That’s because Catherine and Armando Hernandez watched in real time as a pair of thieves got their car stuck in deep...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
