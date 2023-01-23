LIVE: DeSantis, Ed. Commissioner speak in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. spoke at the Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville. Signage at the event read “Florida, the Education State.”

The governor said there would be two big announcements at the day’s event, and saying that since taking office, Florida had “worked really hard” to improve education in Florida. As in the past, the governor noted different initiatives on civics, parental power, and how a four year degree wasn’t necessarily the only important educational path.

He said teacher salary increases had been a focus of budget as well, with Florida spending $2 billion to increase the salaries, saying that while there was a national teacher shortage, but Florida had less of a shortage than the country.

The governor said that as a teacher in Florida, going to a state institution, students shouldn’t have loan debt due to low tuition costs. He said efforts to remove common core and change testing procedures had been undertaken to make it easier and faster to help students achieve and get educational feedback. The removal of the Florida Standards Assessment and switch to progress monitoring was passed into law in 2022.

DeSantis also said he would continue to work with the legislature to address teacher pay rates in Florida. The governor said the state had already hit its minimum goal for average teacher salaries, which were by law set at $47,500 from an effort after he took office.

He said now that the goal had been met, the state would put more funds into a program to raise salaries of current teachers. DeSantis said Florida teachers needed to be protected for following state law, rather than face actions from school boards over political or policy-focused disagreements.

The governor also said that schools were being directed to lean on teacher empowerment and took a moment to express dissatisfaction with children being on their phones while in class, being distracted from learning. He said he would be “advancing proposals” to protect teacher salaries from automatic union dues. DeSantis said it should be a choice, not an automatic deduction and that there should be more transparency.

“A school union has a responsibility to notify the members of the cost of membership, we also believe you should not have the school be a focus of school union politics, and politicking,” DeSantis said. “Handing out literature and doing all of this stuff. Do that on your own time, not on the public’s time. We also believe, and will be reflected in this proposal, if you’re working in a school union, you should not make more than the school’s highest paid teacher.”

DeSantis said that it was unfair for “partisan groups” to get “special privileges.” Continuing to discuss school management and administration, DeSantis said he wanted to reform school board policy as far as salary and term limits, setting the limit to eight years rather than 12 or longer. He repeated previous commentary that all elected positions should have term limits, including Congress and promised new legislation to come that would set the term limits for school board members.

Additionally, he said people running for school board should be able to have partisan elections and that people should be able to identify themselves how they’d like. He said it was odd to him that in some districts that “voted for me by 40 points, yet they’re electing people to school board who are totally the opposite philosophy.”

DeSantis turned the floor over to Education Comm. Diaz, who said he was fortunate to be in his position and said DeSantis was the “education governor” and that Floridians were lucky to live in “the education state.”

He praised the additional funding for education and efforts to support parents’ rights and teachers’ rights, saying that DeSantis had “not only talked the talk but walked the walk,” when it came to investing in teachers.

“For those that are obstructing this, whether school unions or administrations, to get out of the way and make sure that these dollars are going directly to teachers’ pocketbooks,” Diaz said. “But it’s not only about pay, it’s about the regard for teachers, the respect for teachers.”

The commissioner said it important for teachers to feel supported and that DeSantis “had their back” for teachers to do their jobs.

The briefing follows a legislative announcement from Florida lawmakers that would allow what they call “universal school choice” between public or charter schools. If passed, House Bill 1 would allow any Florida student to be eligible for state funds for private tuition, no matter what their families’ incomes.

Florida’s education department has also been in the news in recent days due to a rejection of a pilot program for a new Advanced Placement African American Studies class from the College Board. Florida leaders rejected the course, saying it violated the state’s laws and contained historically inaccurate information.

