Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell. Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the eight people taken to hospitals were all stable by early Wednesday afternoon. She said one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well. Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began. Authorities have not released further information about the person who died. Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors before firefighters got them under control. Damage was visible from the ground, including blown out windows and a blackened building exterior.
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
CHICAGO - Chicago police were called to Steinmetz College Prep Wednesday afternoon following two unrelated incidents. In one incident, a person discharged pepper spray during a physical altercation inside the building. According to the Chicago Fire Department, five students were transported to an area hospital as a result. All students...
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hospitalized, including two Chicago police officers, after a car crash in East Garfield Park Tuesday evening.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the two officers were in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital Tuesday night. But the given the condition of their wrecked squad car, there was no doubt they were very fortunate to have walked away from the scene.A marked Chicago Police vehicle was traveling west on Harrison Street and crossing California Avenue around 7:23 p.m. The scene is less than about half a mile from the Harrison (11th) District police station and Area...
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CFD said a man went to work with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and, when his boss took him home, other members of the man's family were found unresponsive.
At least one person was killed and eight other people were injured in an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The blaze broke out at approximately 10 a.m. in the upper levels of a high-rise apartment building at 4850 South Lake...
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
CHICAGO - Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side. Around 7:23 p.m., police say a Chicago cop car was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Harrison Street, crossing California Avenue when they struck a box truck heading eastbound on Harrison.
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Chicago police are warning North Side residents after an armed robbery crew carjacked a driver and robbed four other people in less than two hours on Wednesday morning. The robberies occurred in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park between 5:25 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The first occurred in the 1900...
Update: Our most current story is located here. Our original story continues below. Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze on multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise Wednesday morning that left at least one person seriously injured, authorities said. The fire sparked around 10 a.m. in the upper level of a...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
Police in Illinois have recovered the body of a man in Chicago after a van holding the remains was stolen from a funeral home 90 miles away in Rockford over the weekend.
Visitation will be held Friday and Saturday for a 7-year-old Park Forest boy who was struck by a school bus Friday near his home and later died.
