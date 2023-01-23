ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Associated Press

1 dead, 8 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell. Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said the eight people taken to hospitals were all stable by early Wednesday afternoon. She said one firefighter had a minor injury but was doing well. Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began. Authorities have not released further information about the person who died. Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors before firefighters got them under control. Damage was visible from the ground, including blown out windows and a blackened building exterior.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people, including 2 Chicago police officers, hospitalized after car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hospitalized, including two Chicago police officers, after a car crash in East Garfield Park Tuesday evening.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the two officers were in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital Tuesday night. But the given the condition of their wrecked squad car, there was no doubt they were very fortunate to have walked away from the scene.A marked Chicago Police vehicle was traveling west on Harrison Street and crossing California Avenue around 7:23 p.m. The scene is less than about half a mile from the Harrison (11th) District police station and Area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash

CHICAGO - Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side. Around 7:23 p.m., police say a Chicago cop car was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Harrison Street, crossing California Avenue when they struck a box truck heading eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 armed robberies reported in 2 hours this morning on the North Side

Chicago police are warning North Side residents after an armed robbery crew carjacked a driver and robbed four other people in less than two hours on Wednesday morning. The robberies occurred in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park between 5:25 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The first occurred in the 1900...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Kenosha nursing home fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Kenosha nursing home violated state rules, that's according to the health department. A Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care resident was found dead outside in December. The health department's report outlines the facility's service plan for the 89-year-old woman, who has not been...
KENOSHA, WI
NBC Chicago

