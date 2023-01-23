ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ruben Gallego launches Senate bid, saying Kyrsten Sinema has 'abandoned Arizona' as he tees up rare three-way race

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGMSH_0kOAIai900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hZ8z_0kOAIai900
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, both of Arizona.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images and Elizabeth Frantz/Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego officially launched his Senate campaign in Arizona on Monday.
  • He said Kyrsten Sinema "abandoned Arizona" and branded her as an advocate for the rich and powerful.
  • His launch tees up a likely 3-way race between him, the newly-independent Sinema, and a Republican.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego officially launched a campaign for US Senate in Arizona on Monday, ending what had been over a year of speculation about his plans.

And right out of the gate, he's hitting Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds the seat and recently left the Democratic Party.

"Today I am answering the call to serve," Gallego said in a statement. "The problem isn't that Senator Sinema abandoned the Democratic Party – it's that she's abandoned Arizona."

In his announcement video, Gallego spoke of his upbringing as the son of a single mother as well as his experiences during the Iraq War. In declaring his bid against Sinema — who has yet to officially state her own plans but is expected to seek re-election — he branded her as an advocate for the rich.

"If you're more likely to be meeting with the powerful than the powerless, you're doing this job incorrectly," he said.

Gallego is well-positioned to win the Democratic primary after fellow Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton opted not to run for Senate. If Sinema runs as an independent, Arizona is likely to see a three-way race in the general election — a relatively rare occurrence.

On the Republican side, former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former Senate candidate Blake Masters are both reportedly interested in running for the seat.

The clash between Gallego and Sinema puts Democrats in an uncomfortable position; while only Gallego is a registered Democrat, Sinema still works with the Democratic majority in the Senate and is crucial for maintaining the party's new 51-seat majority.

When Sinema first made her announcement in December, Senate Democrats weren't yet ready to consider how the national party should approach the race.

Gallego, for his part, has argued that he would be a strong candidate in a three-way race, but that Sinema could play spoiler. In December, he released a poll of a hypothetical race between him, Sinema, and Lake that showed him just one point behind Lake, while Sinema polled at 13%.

A campaign spokeswoman declined to comment.

Asked on Friday about Gallego's impending announcement during an interview on KTAR News radio in Arizona, Sinema said she's "not really thinking or talking about the election right now" but said she was "incredibly proud" of her record, citing recent bipartisan Senate bills including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and a recent effort to codify new same-sex marriage protections into law.

"There's a lot of really important work left on the table to get done for Arizona," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 28

Truth
2d ago

He’s absolutely right. She has ransomed herself to the highest bidder.

Reply
13
Chas THE man
2d ago

She has. A DINO, and she sold out to the Corporations

Reply(1)
17
PayAttention
2d ago

Miss Girl swung Independent. She'll lose like Kati. Reap what you sow.

Reply
9
Related
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Hill

Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

835K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy