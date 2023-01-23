MARION — Marion Harding hired its next head football coach during Monday's school board meeting. Chuck Williamson, the head coach at Washington Court House the last seven seasons, was selected from a group that included 25 applicants. A committee of school officials and community members made the recommendation after interviewing seven candidates and brining back three for a second round of interviews, according to Marion Harding Athletic Director Sean Kearns.

