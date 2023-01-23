Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian seriously injured by crash on Van Buren Street in Herndon
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the Herndon Police Department says. The crash has prompted a full closure of Van Buren Street between Spring Street and Aspen Drive “for accident reconstruction,” according to police. This is the...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Crash Backs Traffic Up On NB I-270
At least one lane is blocked coming off of the ramp at Montgomery Village Ave (exit 11) with traffic backed up onto northbound I-270, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Piringer warns that driving conditions are less than desirable after MCFRS has responded...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
fox5dc.com
Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
fox5dc.com
Driver dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-70 near Myersville: police
MYERSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night in Frederick County. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near the Myersville rest stop. Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze crashed into the rear...
I-95 North in Spotsylvania shut down by crash, detour underway
Drivers take note: All lanes of I-95 North in Spotsylvania County remain closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. The crash occurred at the 117.4 mile marker, which is near Exit 118, Thornburg.
WJLA
Crews put out fire following 3-car crash on BW Parkway in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are reopened Wednesday after a three-car crash and subsequent car fire in Prince George's County, according to U.S. Park Police. The accident happened in the area of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center around 6:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
Bay Net
Hughesville Woman Accidentally Shoots Herself While Aiming At Squirrel In Her Chicken Coop
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a person suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 6900 block of Maxwell Drive. Crews arrived and found a 55-year-old woman applying pressure with a shirt to a single gunshot wound in her...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
fox5dc.com
Search for suspects after stolen vehicle stopped in Quantico area: police
QUANTICO, Va. - Authorities say they are searching for suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle along Interstate 95 in the Quantico area. SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. Officials say one passenger was in the vehicle and was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers can expect delays in the...
Comments / 0