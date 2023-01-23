ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Crash Backs Traffic Up On NB I-270

At least one lane is blocked coming off of the ramp at Montgomery Village Ave (exit 11) with traffic backed up onto northbound I-270, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Piringer warns that driving conditions are less than desirable after MCFRS has responded...
fox5dc.com

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
BETHESDA, MD
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Search for suspects after stolen vehicle stopped in Quantico area: police

QUANTICO, Va. - Authorities say they are searching for suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle along Interstate 95 in the Quantico area. SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. Officials say one passenger was in the vehicle and was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers can expect delays in the...
QUANTICO, VA

