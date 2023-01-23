Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO