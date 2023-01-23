ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TPD Specialty Units prepare for Gasparilla 2023

By Kaycee Sloan
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As pirates gear up to take over Tampa Bay, the Tampa Police Department Specialty Unit is preparing to keep parade goers safe on Saturday.

Over the next five days, TPD will showcase a variety of its special units and other resources that work together to ensure the safety of those in attendance for Gasparilla.

On Monday, the police department will give an up close and personal perspective on how officers protect patrons by land, air, and sea.

