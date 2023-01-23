Newell Brands Unveils 'Project Phoenix' Savings Initiative; Cuts 13% Of Office Positions & Consolidates Segments
- Newell Brands Inc NWL has launched a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, resulting in the elimination of approximately 13% of office positions.
- The company will begin reducing headcount in 1Q23, with most of these actions completed by the end of 2023.
- In connection with the restructuring, the company expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings of $220 million - $250 million when fully implemented.
- The company estimates restructuring and related charges associated with these actions to be $100 million - $130 million, expected to be incurred by the end of 2023.
- In addition, Newell Brands plans to implement a new operating model, consolidating its five operating segments into three operating segments.
- The company has named Kris Malkoski as the Segment CEO for Learning & Development, Mike McDermott as the Segment CEO for Home & Commercial Solutions, and Jim Pisani as the Segment CEO for Outdoor & Recreation.
- Dennis Senovich, Chief Supply Chain Officer, will lead the company's manufacturing, distribution, transportation and customer service functions globally.
- The company will provide additional details in its Q4 earnings call on Feb. 10, 2023.
- "Specifically, we are evolving our operating model into three operating segments based on similarities of consumer and customer dynamics, which will reduce duplication and yield synergies," said CEO Ravi Saligram.
- Price Action: NWL shares are trading higher by 4.19% at $15.68 on the last check Monday.
