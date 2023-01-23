ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Military.com

VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place

The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Refreezing may impact Thursday morning commute

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers may see some slick patches on the roads on Thursday morning, especially in the higher elevations. Much of the region has received rain or a wintry mix during the day on Wednesday, and temperatures overnight could result in a refreeze. The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WBTM

With $3.4 Million GO Virginia Award, The Institute to Spearhead Expansion of GO TEC Framework across the Commonwealth

In partnership with community employers, economic developers, K-12 divisions and higher education institutions, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) and GO Virginia Region 3 will utilize $3.4 million in recently announced GO Virginia funds to scale the Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC™) framework into additional localities across the Commonwealth. These funds will allow for the addition of In-Region Coordinating Entities (IRCEs) and IALR GO TEC staff in three GO Virginia regions (1,4, and 5), building the infrastructure and administrative capacity to expand the existing, proven GO TEC model.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
NORFOLK, VA

