Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
VIDEO: Police chase involving alleged double carjacker in Virginia
Police say a man carjacked a Honda in DC. Then he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe and led police on a chase across the Beltway. Video shows a police car ramming the SUV.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student to sue school district, says administrators were told 3 times boy had gun
A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher's attorney announced Wednesday.
Woman last seen in Surry County missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Military.com
VA Wants Vets to Use Their Benefits When Choosing a Final Resting Place
The Department of Veterans Affairs is raising awareness of little-used benefits for veterans: burial at a VA, state or tribal veterans cemetery, and headstones or markers for veterans buried in private cemeteries. According to VA officials, just 20% of eligible veterans who died last year were buried in a VA-managed...
cbs19news
Refreezing may impact Thursday morning commute
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers may see some slick patches on the roads on Thursday morning, especially in the higher elevations. Much of the region has received rain or a wintry mix during the day on Wednesday, and temperatures overnight could result in a refreeze. The Virginia Department of...
Tracking tool collecting location data for use by marketing firms, law enforcement, including Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police (VSP) is one of several law enforcement agencies across the country making use of a Loudon County-based tracking tool that allows authorities to examine location data collected through applications on citizens' phones.
fox5dc.com
Virginia considers bill allowing 'second look' at prison sentences
A proposed bill in Virginia would allow a second look at prison sentences, with the possibility of shortening them. FOX 5's Katie Barlow tells us about the bill and explain how it could help thousands of people and their families.
Virginia family sentenced after performing decade-long ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’ of family member
"The defendants slapped, kicked, and pushed the victim, beat her with wooden board, and, on one occasion, hog-tied her hands and feet and dragged her down the stairs in front of her children."
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
WBTM
With $3.4 Million GO Virginia Award, The Institute to Spearhead Expansion of GO TEC Framework across the Commonwealth
In partnership with community employers, economic developers, K-12 divisions and higher education institutions, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) and GO Virginia Region 3 will utilize $3.4 million in recently announced GO Virginia funds to scale the Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC™) framework into additional localities across the Commonwealth. These funds will allow for the addition of In-Region Coordinating Entities (IRCEs) and IALR GO TEC staff in three GO Virginia regions (1,4, and 5), building the infrastructure and administrative capacity to expand the existing, proven GO TEC model.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,589 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,611 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,251,042 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,516 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,508 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
WAVY News 10
New traffic pattern coming to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28. The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure. People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the...
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin is worried about people moving out of Virginia. Here’s how big that out-migration is.
Sometimes governors acquire shorthand titles. Gerald Baliles was known as the transportation governor. Lots of governors have wanted to be known as the education governor. Ralph Northam became the social justice governor after first being called something else. In that spirit, let me hereby declare Glenn Youngkin to be the...
Comments / 0