19 People Who've Already Failed At Their New Year's Resolutions

Related
17 Screenshots Of Clueless Parents Who Made A Decision That Was, Well...Not The Best
Whatever you do, don't let your parent post on Facebook without supervision.
Being A "Nice Guy," Meeting Strangers From The Internet, And 27 Other Things People Seriouslyyyy Regret From Their Teenage Years
"I just think about the wasted efforts and self-loathing I put myself through for absolutely no other reason besides an underdeveloped pre-frontal cortex."
24 "I'm So Self-Centered And Oblivious" Screenshots That Are Pure Entitlement
Imagine going through life thinking like this.
Upworthy
People spent years trying to identify this '90s cartoon elf. The internet finally cracked it.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 14, 2022. It has since been updated. There are few things people online love more than a mystery. From helping identify mysterious figures to unraveling the most complicated of enigmas, internet sleuths jump at the chance to provide answers to seemingly unanswerable questions and have built a pretty good track record of doing so. However, there's one puzzle that left internet users stumped for years: the identity of a nondescript cartoon elf that made an appearance in a Canadian family's 1992 Christmas photo. Many lost sleep trying to place the bearded elf, including Emily Charette, whose dad captured the now-famous photo at their Ottawa home three decades ago.
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Twitter Is Obsessed With A Rumor That Shakira Discovered Her Husband Cheated Because Of Strawberry Jam, And The Memes Are Very, Very, Very Good
Apparently no one messes with Shakira and her strawberry jam.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was about halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband got the news at the same time, she said.
My Little Peanut Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I honestly can't believe I didn't know any of this.
Okay, I Can't Stop Laughing At These People On The Internet Who Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Responses So Far In 2023
Such a beautiful way with words.
10 awkward friendships you probably have — we all have a #9.
This article originally appeared on 03.11.16This post was originally published on Wait But Why.When you're a kid, or in high school or college, you usually don't work too hard on your friend situations. Friends just kind of happen.For a bunch of years, you're in a certain life your parents chose for you, and so are other people, and none of you have that much on your plates, so friendships inevitably form. Then in college, you're in the perfect friend-making environment, one that hits all three ingredients sociologists consider necessary for close friendships to develop: “proximity; repeated, unplanned interactions; and a setting that encourages people to let their guard down and confide in each other." More friendships happen.
17 Humiliating Messages Where People Got Rejected That Prove How Bleak Dating Is Today
Love is a battlefield, and people are losing the war every day.
Kylie Jenner And Doja Cat Had An Icy Interaction With Each Other, And Now It's A Meme
"When it is, in fact, not good to see each other."
19 Straight-Up Disturbing Photos That'll Haunt You For Weeks — You've Been Warned
If you were considering an internet break, this article will be the final nail in the coffin.
22 Mistakes Workers Made That You Can't Even Be Mad At Because Technically, They Did Their Job
If "Oops, oh well" was a person.
thebrag.com
Abbie Chatfield lashes out at speculation about her sudden weight loss
Abbie Chatfield has slammed people who’ve speculated how and why she’s suddenly lost a considerable about of weight. The reality star’s Instagram is littered with comments from followers pointing out Chatfield’s weight loss. However, the 27-year-old told Stellar Magazine that her “changing body” is “no one’s business”.
I shave my face everyday — and people on TikTok can’t believe it
She’s here to shave the world. One woman on TikTok said that she shaves her face everyday and sees a ton of benefits from the routine, but some users simply can’t believe it. Mary, who goes by the username @marydpl on the social media platform, shared her process in a viral video that currently has over 173,000 views. She explained that shaving is good for moving dead skin cells and oils off the face, and, as bonus, it makes her makeup apply more smoothly. In the video, Mary showed a bag of brand-new, disposable razors from Gillette, and explained that she uses a...
msn.com
Dad’s video tribute to mom of newborn goes viral for all the wrong reasons
One dad is answering to TikTok outrage over a tribute to his overwhelmed wife. "Today, I walked in on my wife working out while our newborn napped," Phil Mackenzie, 35, of Ontario, Canada, captioned a viral TikTok video of his wife Brodie exercising at home. "Our house was a disaster....
Side hustles for stay-at-home moms
This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
BuzzFeed
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0