Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls

Phone scams are a common occurrence in Bucks County this time of year. Photo by iStock.

One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year.

Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds , has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.

“Don’t fall for this!” the recorder of deeds said online. “Residents of Bucks County will not receive any type of solicitation from our office.”

A common trick of scammers is to ask for your information for a small transaction. After this, they will have access to your funds. Make sure to keep an eye out for suspicious calls.