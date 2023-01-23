Read full article on original website
With $3.4 Million GO Virginia Award, The Institute to Spearhead Expansion of GO TEC Framework across the Commonwealth
In partnership with community employers, economic developers, K-12 divisions and higher education institutions, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) and GO Virginia Region 3 will utilize $3.4 million in recently announced GO Virginia funds to scale the Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC™) framework into additional localities across the Commonwealth. These funds will allow for the addition of In-Region Coordinating Entities (IRCEs) and IALR GO TEC staff in three GO Virginia regions (1,4, and 5), building the infrastructure and administrative capacity to expand the existing, proven GO TEC model.
Hiring Up, More Virginians Looking for Employment, December Jobs Report Shows
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed residents rose by 4,485 to 4,228,407 in December 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. Since January 2022, nearly 90,000...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed, they deserve to keep...
