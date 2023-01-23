ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Man Describes Stopping Monterey Park Shooter From Carrying Out 2nd Attack

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7bsY_0kOA3zSO00

A man police hailed as a hero said he prevented the Monterey Park gunman from carrying out a second shooting at a nearby dance club by wresting away his weapon.

Brandon Tsay, whose family owns Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that he lunged at the man after seeing him walk into the venue with a gun looking for people to shoot. He said he didn’t know at the time about the earlier attack in Monterey Park, where 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded.

“He started prepping the weapon and something came over me,” Tsay, 26, told ABC’s Robin Roberts. “I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him. I needed to take this weapon, disarm him or else everybody would have died.”

Police later identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot as officers approached his parked van later.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said two people he described as “heroes” acted to disarm the gunman. Tsay’s family, however, told The New York Times that security footage from their club shows their son acted alone.

Luna said the incident at Lai Lai happened “within 20 to 30 minutes” of the Monterey Park shooting.

Tsay said the business hosted a social dance party for Lunar New Year, but most attendees had left by the time he heard the sound of the door closing and turned to see a man he didn’t know holding a gun.

His first thought, he said, was “I was going to do die here. This is it.” The gunman, he said, was scanning the room for people, not money or something to steal.

Tsay said he decided to make his move and lunged at the gunman. But Tran wouldn’t let go of his weapon and repeatedly hit Tsay during the struggle.

Finally, Tray said he wrested away the gun and threatened to shoot the intruder if he didn’t immediately leave.

“He was just standing there, contemplating whether to fight or to run away,” Tsay said. Finally, the man left and drove away in his van.

Police later found him dead inside the vehicle in a parking lot in Torrance. Investigators said they don’t know his motive .

Seven of the people wounded at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park remain hospitalized.

The massacre is the country’s deadliest attack since 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

L.A. County Sheriff provides update on Monterey Park mass shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday updated the public on the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. Authorities say the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS News

Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said.  The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Virginian Review

Mass Shootings Committed By California Senior Citizens Leave Many Casualties

Beginning with a mass shooting on Sun., Jan. 22 in Monterey Park east of Los Angeles, a 72-year-old-Asian-American gunman opened fire inside a dance studio, killing 11 and wounding 10 others. At a second dance studio in Monterey Park where another Lunar New Year celebration was being held, the gunman entered with his rifle, but Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old Asian-American standing in the lobby, wrestled the firearm away from the shooter before he could open fire. Police were able to track the gunman to Torrence, a city south of Los Angeles, where the shooter committed suicide with his firearm after being surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malek Sherif

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
TORRANCE, CA
thesource.com

Suspect In Monterey Park Mass Shooting Found Dead

As previously reported, a mass shooting unfolded in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and countless others injured by a lone gunman at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Now, it’s being reported that the gunman is now dead. Huu Can Tran, 72, was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

What we know about the suspect in the Monterey Park massacre

The 72-year-old man suspected of killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in a shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, Saturday had previously frequented the establishment, sources told CNN.The suspect, identified as Huu Can Tran, was pronounced dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday as police swarmed a white van in Torrance, about 30 miles from Monterey Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.The shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio happened around 10:22 p.m. as the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year weekend. About 17 to 20 minutes later, an armed man showed...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman prompts SWAT standoff at Catalina Island, authorities say

Authorities are warning people to stay away from Wrigley Terrace Road in the Catalina Island town of Avalon after a woman prompted a standoff with SWAT officers on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in...
AVALON, CA
CBS DFW

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the van in which he fled after a second shooting was thwarted. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. Speaking at an evening news conference, Luna said the motive for the attack remained unclear. Ten people were also wounded, seven of whom were still in the hospital. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. The sheriff added that the suspect was carrying what he described as a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, and a second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy