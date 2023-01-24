Madison Day

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
Middle School Robotics cause ruckus at Madison School Board meeting
An exciting moment at the Madison County School Board meeting Thursday night was the Battle of the Robots presentation by the William E. Wetsel Middle School Robotics team. Middle School Robotics STEM teacher Glenn Hannold and his team of eighth-graders (Brett Wharton, Morgan Cole, Quinlan De Graff, Josh Sarver, and Clarence Harkins Jr.) showed off two robots made from Legos and programmed by the students, without a construction manual. Big Wheel and The Destroyer had both offensive elements ("spinners”) and defensive elements ("walls”). A Battle Bot arena defined by painter’s tape was set up on the stage. The robots are programmed to stay within the tape, and the goal of the...
Myrtle Frances Corbin
Myrtle Frances Corbin, 93, of Huntly died on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Corbin was born on July 30, 1929 in Madison County to the late Dennis and Monie Nichols Corbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Corbin; daughter, Nancy I. Foster; brother, Levi Corbin and sister, Virgie Wince. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Va., 22630, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. ...
Madison plans to sell Criglersville School to Schapiro again
Madison County has a new amended contract with Richmond entrepreneur Felix Schapiro and his Criglersville Elementary School LLC entity, for the sale of the Criglersville Elementary School property. The new contract, amended on September 14, 2022 and again on January 11, 2023, states that the county intends to sell the property to Schapiro for $25,000 cash. Criglersville School Amended and Restated Contract 011123 by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The contract retains an easement for the Madison County Mountain Museum that also is a voting precinct, as well as a commitment from Schapiro to rehabilitate the abandoned school building within 13 months of the sale. The new contract also states that...
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
Sperryville wreck sends one to Fauquier Hospital
A three-vehicle crash in Sperryville on Saturday, January 7, 2023 sent one driver to Fauquier Hospital with minor injuries. According to a police report provided today by Virginia State Police, Jennifer Krajewski, 51, of Alexandria attempted turning right onto Main Street in the vicinity of Sperrville Volunteer Rescue from eastbound Lee Highway. The 2004 Honda Civic she drove collided with a westbound 2012 Mack truck. The impact caused the Honda to collide with a northbound 2014 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Mack, a 25-year-old Luray male was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old Luray female also was not injured. The area of the wreck has been addressed in a recent Virginia Office of Intermodal Growth and Accountability Planning Technical Assistant Program (GAP) study, that stated road improvements in the area would benefit vehicular and pedestrian traffic. All three drivers wore seat belts the report stated. Krajewski was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way. No court appearance has been established yet in Rappahannock County General District Court. The crash remains under investigation.
Madison County School Board bans 21 books from high school library
Ignoring calls from the community to focus on achievement gaps, the Madison County School Board approved banning 21 books from the Madison County High School Library at its first meeting of the calendar year on January 12. Voting for the banning were newly-elected chair Nita Collier, newly-elected vice chair Christopher Wingate, and newly-elected board member Greg Martz. Board member Charlie Sheads Jr. was absent, and board member Karen Allen abstained. The books are: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky Shatter Me series of 6 books by Tahereh Mafi (Defy Me, Ignite Me, Restore Me, Shatter Me,...
Madison reduces Planning Commission from 9 to 7 seats
The Madison County Board of Supervisors narrowed the Planning Commission from nine seats to seven at its meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting, Board Chair R. Clay Jackson explained that the move had been considered by the board ever since County Planner Ligon Webb moved into his role full time. Current members Peter Work, Secretary Nathan Cowan, Francoise Seiler-Moisievitch, and Chair Stephen Carpenter all applied for two available seats. The Board voted to appoint Cowan and Carpenter to the planning commission. In other appointment news, Rodney Lillard was recommended to judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit for reappointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals. And Supervisor Dustin Dawson was reappointed as the board representative of the Community Policy Management Team. Larry Christensen is replacing Annette Hyde as the Democrat on the electoral board.
Second Community Meeting on Sperryville Historic Expansion scheduled
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District. This meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Highway, Sperryville, Va., 22740. SCA has partnered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources with funding from the National Park Service’s Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund to update and expand the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places for the Sperryville Historic District. The well-attended December 13 information meeting raised a number of good questions.This meeting with include staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the professional architectural historian who will conduct the research and document the community’s historic resource.
Janet Irene Dodson Jenkins
Janet Irene Dodson Jenkins, 62, of Madison passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on February 7, 1960 to the late Norman Foster Dodson and Mary Magdalene Nicholson Dodson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Liz Dodson Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Lee Jenkins; daughter, Jennifer Lamb and husband Steve; son, Bobby Lee Jenkins Jr. and wife Chrissy Jenkins; brother, Robbie Dodson; sisters, Mary Ann Hey, Shirley Weakley; grandchildren, Katie Breeden, Megan Breeden, Jessie Breeden, Sydney Jenkins, Matthew Fant, Jacob Jenkins, Bobby Jenkins III; and great-grandchild, Taylor Lamb. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Preddy Funeral Home, 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va., 22727, with interment in Etlan Cemetery. Pastor Teddy Cave will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court
A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
Rapp School Board retains officers, receives budget briefing
At the first regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, Rappahannock County School Board re-elected members to serve in their current positions, as follows: Chair: John Wesley Mills, Jackson District Vice-Chair: Larry Grove, Stonewall-Hawthorne Headwaters Representative: Rachel Bynum, Piedmont Mountain Vista Representative: Larry Grove Policy Committee Representatives: Lucy "Pud” Maeyer, Hampton, and Chris Ubben, Wakefield Clerk of the Board: Amy Newman, Executive Assistant Deputy Clerk of the Board: Michelle Berta, Human Resources Coordinator Superintendent’s Designee: Carol Johnson, Assistant Superintendent Let’s talk about money With the new calendar year, it’s budget season again. The board approved the meeting calendar for 2023, which includes several important budget dates, as follows. January 17 – School Board Budget Work Session, SBO Conference Room, 6:30 p.m. February 14 –...
Fifteen international students coming to Rapp in April
Fifteen German high school students will spend two weeks in Rappahannock County this coming April, thanks to a partnership between Headwaters Foundation, the Rappahannock County Public Education Foundation, and Youth For Understanding, a leading nonprofit specializing in international youth exchange. The German students will be visiting the United States for the first time in their lives and are excited to learn about America through a Rappahannock County lens. Their two weeks here will be packed with unique experiences, including learning about American volunteerism and participating in community service, and visiting American high school classes and learning about the lives of American teens. Experiencing American family life through homestays with Rappahannock families...
Scenic Virginia seeks community input to preserve Rapp’s ‘Treasured Views’
Non-profit organization Scenic Virginia invites Rappahannock County residents to share their "treasured views” at the Washington Library, Tuesday evening, at 6 p.m. The Richmond-based organization is launching a pilot program called "Treasured Views,” which asks community members to share views that are particularly beautiful or meaningful to their county. Rappahannock is the first locality for the program "because of the uniqueness of the place, as well as the significant community investment into preserving the county’s beauty.” "Rappahannock’s beauty isn’t an accident,” said Viewshed Project Manager Lynn Crump, "but the result of strategic planning.” There’s no coincidence Rappahannock County was chosen for the pilot program. In one of his last acts as founder and...
Vinnie’s steals over $200K from Greene taxpayers in underpayment of meals tax
A Ruckersville restaurant owner will have to wait three more weeks to find out his fate in Greene County Circuit Court. Vincent Mastellone, proprietor of popular Italian eatery, Vinnie’s New York Pizza Co, located at 8841 Seminole Trail, got caught under-reporting his meals tax gross receipts to the Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue (COR) office in 2020. Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin "Win” Consolvo presented a Greene County grand jury with evidence of the wrong-doing on April 11, 2022. The grand jury returned with 14 felony direct indictments that day. According to county Treasurer Stephanie A. Deal, Mastellone bilked the county out of $201,545.49. To better understand how much money the theft...
Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit
***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
Albert Charles andquot;AC” Corbin
Albert Charles "AC” Corbin, 90, of Culpeper passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. AC was born in Amissville on November 8, 1931 to the late Albert Clark and Laura Woodward Corbin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris; his sister, Kathleen Coppedge; and, his brother, Russell Corbin. He is survived by his children, Steve (Rachel), Lynda (Larry), Mike (Leilani) and Jeff (Curtis); grandchildren, Stephanie, Victoria, Lauran and Savannah Corbin, Austin Corbin, Morgan Corbin Cave (Kevin) and Walter and Lee Kwai Scott; and great-grandson, Kayden Cave. AC retired as Plant Superintendent of Rental Uniform Service (Cintas). He and Doris also created and managed Virginia Cleaning Company and Lakeside Swim Club. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper Va., 22701. A private graveside service will follow at the Amissville Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in AC’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation orWounded Warriors.
The MadRapp Recorder
Madison, VA
549
Followers
595
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The MadRapp Recorder brings crisp, exciting, independent reporting to the Madison and Rappahannock county region of Virginia that our residents have come to expect.https://madrapp.com/
Comments / 0