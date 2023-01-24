Madison Day

A three-vehicle crash in Sperryville on Saturday, January 7, 2023 sent one driver to Fauquier Hospital with minor injuries. According to a police report provided today by Virginia State Police, Jennifer Krajewski, 51, of Alexandria attempted turning right onto Main Street in the vicinity of Sperrville Volunteer Rescue from eastbound Lee Highway. The 2004 Honda Civic she drove collided with a westbound 2012 Mack truck. The impact caused the Honda to collide with a northbound 2014 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Mack, a 25-year-old Luray male was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old Luray female also was not injured. The area of the wreck has been addressed in a recent Virginia Office of Intermodal Growth and Accountability Planning Technical Assistant Program (GAP) study, that stated road improvements in the area would benefit vehicular and pedestrian traffic. All three drivers wore seat belts the report stated. Krajewski was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way. No court appearance has been established yet in Rappahannock County General District Court. The crash remains under investigation.

SPERRYVILLE, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO