Gov. DeSantis addresses controversy after AP African American studies course banned in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis claims a now-banned AP African American studies course would have taught Intersectionality, abolishing prisons and queer theory.

The governor revealed this new information at a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Watch video of DeSantis speaking in Jacksonville here:

“This course, on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is someone pushing an agenda,” DeSantis said,.

Documents Channel 9 reviewed last week showed high school students would have learned the history of African Americans, and did not mention queer theory, intersectionality, or abolishing prisons.

Channel 9 will have more details on the governor's comments on Eyewitness News.

