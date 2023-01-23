ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis addresses controversy after AP African American studies course banned in Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKEtJ_0kO9JLep00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis claims a now-banned AP African American studies course would have taught Intersectionality, abolishing prisons and queer theory.

The governor revealed this new information at a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Watch video of DeSantis speaking in Jacksonville here:

“This course, on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is someone pushing an agenda,” DeSantis said,.

Documents Channel 9 reviewed last week showed high school students would have learned the history of African Americans, and did not mention queer theory, intersectionality, or abolishing prisons.

Channel 9 will have more details on the governor’s comments on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Illinois Guv Warns College Board Not to Bow to DeSantis’ ‘Racist’ Demands

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has taken a swipe at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “political grandstanding” while calling for the national College Board not to give into DeSantis’ “racist and homophobic” demands regarding an AP African American History course. In a stern letter to the board, the Democratic governor said Illinois will reject the class if the board’s revised course doesn’t include “a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans.” He added, “In Illinois, we reject any curriculum modifications designed to appease extremists like the Florida Governor and his allies.” The College Board announced Wednesday it’d release a revised course framework on Feb. 1, following DeSantis’ rejection of the course over concerns it teaches students about activism and intersectionality, along with exploring LGBTQ topics. Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Puerto Rico's southern region fights for cleaner air, water

SALINAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Shuttered windows are a permanent fixture in Salinas, an industrial town on Puerto Rico’s southeast coast that is considered one of the U.S. territory’s most contaminated regions. For years, toxic ash and noxious chemicals from coal-fired and thermoelectric power plants...
MSNBC

‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Devastated and outraged’: Central Florida reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement and government leaders across Central Florida have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after authorities said he ran after being pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving, WHBQ-TV reported. Police said officers had two “confrontations” with Nichols and that afterward, he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to WHBQ.
MEMPHIS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
151K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy