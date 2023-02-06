Read full article on original website
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
WrestleMania 39 season is in full swing and Elimination Chamber 2023 is right around the corner, so this week's Monday Night Raw promises to be a busy one. On top of an appearance from Brock Lesnar (likely to continue his program with Bobby Lashley and set up a rubber match between the two), there will ...
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
The Bloodline is currently in turmoil after Sami Zayn struck Roman Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble last weekend. As a result, "The Tribal Chief" will now face Zayn with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber. If Reigns emerges victorious, he will defend the title against 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where "The American Nightmare" is currently tipped as the favorite to leave Los Angeles with the gold. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the "Head of the Table" will eventually return in a "huge" way if he temporarily steps away from the ring after WrestleMania.
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Heyman made things personal in a stellar promo segment with Rhodes.
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Rhodes as the -400 favorite to win the title while Reigns is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Rhodes earned the...
Cody Rhodes cut a promo on this week's Monday Night Raw addressing the situation surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, telling Sami Zayn "may the best man win" regarding his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who officially congratulated Rhodes on behalf of "The Tribal Chief" for ...
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
WWE held its Road To WrestleMania Supershow live event on February 5th from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Road To WrestleMania SuperShow Results (2/5) WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ended in a no contest after interference...
The WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT announcing teams.
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
WWE has found itself in an interesting spot as the fans are behind the storyline between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, especially after Zayn turned on Roman Reigns after his Undisputed WWE Universal Title win over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the title at...
After a strong showing at NXT Vengeance Day, Wes Lee is riding high. He took care of Dijak, one of his biggest, toughest opponents in the WWE universe today, in the opening match to retain his North American Championship and now can look forward to all of the opportunities NXT presents for him, be that […] The post Wes Lee wants to get even better after NXT Vengeance Day victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braun Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to become the #1 contenders for the tag tram titles during the February 3rd, 2023, WWE SmackDown. Strowman and Ricochet are set to face The Usos on SmackDown next week, but Jey has vanished in the current Bloodline storyline. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
