ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Clerk systems back online after statewide system issues, Halbert says

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZ4Gw_0kO7Xoha00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work at Shelby County Clerk’s Offices was impacted Monday morning after a statewide system issue, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Halbert said around 7:30 a.m. that an issue with the State of Tennessee transaction team was causing glitches with motor vehicles and businesses tax services.

The glitches left employees unable to key work, Halbert said.

Despite the unusual, statewide issue, customer Ernie Robinson said that he wasn’t surprised by the delay.

“Progress has been steady-ish, but slow,” Robinson said. “I wish it was unusual, but tragic as this is, this is actually faster than the last couple times I tried.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Fred Dorsey who was also in line and said that he’s been waiting for two weeks.

“I’ve been trying to get them for two weeks,” Dorsey said. “Every time I come up here the line be around the corner so I have to wait.”

The issue was resolved around 8:15 a.m., according to Halbert.

The Shelby County Clerk did warn customers that lines be a bit longer than normal due to the statewide system issues.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert told FOX13 by phone Monday morning she hadn’t seen today’s glitch before, and was working to find out more from the state.

She also insisted - again - that her office has never had a wait time issue. She once again blamed the county for any delays due to a lack of funding and support. Shelby County Commissioners have long said Halbert is to blame.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD “SCORPION” unit inactive, Mayor Strickland says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Stickland announced today that the MPD “SCORPION” unit remains inactive, in light of the ongoing Tyre Nichols’ investigation. It is clear that these officers violated the department’s policies and training. I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again. We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies, and operations of our specialized units. Since this event happened, the SCORPION Unit has been and remains inactive.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tyre Nichols’ family, Memphis city leaders call for ‘calm’ prior to police video release

10 p.m.: The Memphis Police Association released the following statement: “(We) would, again, like to extend condolences to the family of Mr. Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Association is committed to the administration of justice and NEVER condones the mistreatment of ANY citizen nor ANY abuse of power. We have faith in the Criminal Justice System. That faith is what we will lean on in the coming days, weeks, and months to ensure the totality of circumstances is revealed. Mr. Nichols’ family, the City of Memphis, and the rest of the country deserve nothing less. We pray for justice, healing, and eventual closure for all involved.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS postpones Saturday athletics and activities, offers tips to help students cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced that the school district postponed athletic and extracurricular activities on Saturday, January 28. The announcement came on the heels of the district’s decision to cancel after-school activities on Friday, January 27, the day video was released showing a graphic confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five former Memphis Police officers who were charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Protesters march through Downtown Memphis after release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters marched Friday evening to Interstate 55 south of Downtown Memphis, blocking traffic after the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage. The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert for that part of the interstate and asked the public to avoid the locations that include I-55 North/Riverside and Arkansas Bridge, Crump/Third and Florida/North Parkway.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dr. Champion funeral arrangements announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements were announced for a legendary herbalist. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92, on Jan. 23. Lie in Repose will be on Jan. 29 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Mt Olive Cathedral on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UofM reopens to normal hours, university says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:05 PM:. The University of Memphis will return to regular business hours on Jan. 29. Students, faculty, and staff may access the campus facilities with their regular access credentials. ORIGINAL STORY Jan. 28, 3 PM:. The University of Memphis announced on Saturday that the campuses...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy