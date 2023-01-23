Shelby County Clerk systems back online after statewide system issues, Halbert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work at Shelby County Clerk’s Offices was impacted Monday morning after a statewide system issue, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Halbert said around 7:30 a.m. that an issue with the State of Tennessee transaction team was causing glitches with motor vehicles and businesses tax services.

The glitches left employees unable to key work, Halbert said.

Despite the unusual, statewide issue, customer Ernie Robinson said that he wasn’t surprised by the delay.

“Progress has been steady-ish, but slow,” Robinson said. “I wish it was unusual, but tragic as this is, this is actually faster than the last couple times I tried.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Fred Dorsey who was also in line and said that he’s been waiting for two weeks.

“I’ve been trying to get them for two weeks,” Dorsey said. “Every time I come up here the line be around the corner so I have to wait.”

The issue was resolved around 8:15 a.m., according to Halbert.

The Shelby County Clerk did warn customers that lines be a bit longer than normal due to the statewide system issues.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert told FOX13 by phone Monday morning she hadn’t seen today’s glitch before, and was working to find out more from the state.

She also insisted - again - that her office has never had a wait time issue. She once again blamed the county for any delays due to a lack of funding and support. Shelby County Commissioners have long said Halbert is to blame.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.