ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Dawn Ostroff Leaving Spotify as Streaming Audio Giant Slashes Staff by 6 Percent

By J. Clara Chan, Alex Weprin and Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUpa5_0kO3yXTG00

Audio streaming giant Spotify on Monday said that it would be laying off about 6 percent of its workforce, or about 600 people, as the streaming audio giant becomes the latest company in the technology space to cut back on staff amid a challenging economy.

The company said that it expects to take severance costs of between $38 million and $49 million in connection with the layoffs.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The layoffs, unveiled by CEO Daniel Ek in a blog post , were expected to be more broadly based than a previous round of cuts in October, which hit staff working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.

To that end, one of Spotify’s most high-profile executives, chief content and advertising officer Dawn Ostroff, will depart the company “as part of a broader reorganization,” the company said. Ostroff will become a senior adviser to Spotify to help with the transition.

As part of other executive changes, Alex Norström, currently chief freemium business officer, and Gustav Söderström, currently chief research and development officer, are being elevated to co-presidents of the company. Norström will oversee content issues.

“As we evolve and grow as a business, so must our way of working while still staying true to our core values,” Ek wrote in his blog post. “To offer some perspective on why we are making this decision, in 2022, the growth of Spotify’s operating expenses outpaced our revenue growth by two times. That would have been unsustainable long-term in any climate, but with a challenging macro environment, it would be even more difficult to close the gap.”

He added: “Personally, these changes will allow me to get back to the part where I do my best work—spending more time working on the future of Spotify — and I can’t wait to share more about all the things we have coming.”

The CEO also addressed Ostroff’s exit. “As a part of this change, Dawn Ostroff has decided to depart Spotify,” he wrote. “Dawn has made a tremendous mark not only on Spotify, but on the audio industry overall. Because of her efforts, Spotify grew our podcast content by 40 times, drove significant innovation in the medium and became the leading music and podcast service in many markets.”

Spotify executives previously signaled they had plans to reduce head-count-related expenses, with CEO Ek telling staff last June that the company would reduce its hiring growth by 25 percent and “be a bit more prudent with the absolute level of new hires over the next few quarters.” Paul Vogel, the company’s chief financial officer, also pointed to “increasing uncertainty regarding the global economy” at Spotify’s investor day in June as a reason for “evaluating [Spotify’s] head-count growth in the near term.”

Spotify is also the latest technology company to unveil big job cuts.

Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Instagram parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft are among the other tech powerhouses that have recently unveiled layoffs. Alphabet said last week that it would lay off 12,000 people. Amazon said earlier this month that it would reduce its staff by 18,000 , while Microsoft earlier this week said it would lay off 10,000 people. Meta announced plans to cut 11,000 employees last year, with the likes of Snap, Twitter and Netflix also making significant reductions in 2022.

As of the end of the third quarter , Spotify employed around 9,800 people. The audio company brought in 3.04 billion euro in revenue and added 195 million paid subscribers during the third quarter. At the time, Ek said the economic downturn had not had a “material impact” on the company’s business but that Spotify would be “more selective” with its “overall spending.”

Spotify will report its fourth-quarter earnings Jan. 31 before the market opens.

This story was originally published on Jan. 22 at 9:08 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tomb Raider’ Film in the Works as Amazon Makes Rich Rights Deal for Marvel-Like Franchise (Exclusive)

Amazon is building a Tomb Raider franchise. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the retail giant and streamer has teamed with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment for a massive rights deal to make a Tomb Raider feature film, in addition to the newly announced TV series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and at least one video game in the Lara Croft franchise. More from The Hollywood ReporterPhoebe Waller-Bridge Prepping 'Tomb Raider' TV Series for Amazon (Exclusive)Phoebe Waller-Bridge Renews Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's 'AIR' Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release The idea is to build out a connected world of Tomb Raider, with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Vice Expands in Saudi Arabia Via Deal With Media Giant MBC

The Vice Media Group is expanding its business in Saudi Arabia and has signed a deal to produce content for MBC Group, the Saudi-owned Middle East giant with the largest media operation in the region. Unveiled on Wednesday, the deal — which was first rumored last year (The New York Times said it was potentially worth “at least $50 million” — will see the youth-focused digital media company create bespoke, Arabic-language content across food, music, fashion, the visual arts and video games, alongside providing mentorship and training opportunities. It will be run from Vice’s offices in Riyadh, which first opened in 2021....
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Stock Surges After Touting OpenAI Content Generation Plan

BuzzFeed shares soared on Thursday after CEO Jonah Peretti said the company would embrace the application programming interface from OpenAI — the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E — to personalize content like quizzes for users. Shares of BZFD closed at $2.09 on Thursday, with after-hours trading pushing the stock price up higher. The stock previously closed at $0.95 on Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBuzzFeed to Cut 12 Percent of Workforce Amid "Audience Shift to Vertical Video," CEO SaysBuzzFeed Ad Revenue Remains Flat as User Engagement FallsBuzzFeed Discloses $5.3M In Restructuring Fees, Including Layoffs In a message to staff, Peretti said...
The Hollywood Reporter

As Dawn Ostroff Exits, Spotify Rethinks Rich Talent Deals

On Jan. 23, as Spotify staff learned of plans to lay off 6 percent of the company, or about 600 people, top podcast executives at the audio giant went into damage-control mode. Most notable among the departures was Dawn Ostroff, the chief content and advertising business officer who was hired in 2018 to build out Spotify’s podcasting ambitions and, as one top dealmaker describes it, “represented Hollywood and talent from a creative perspective” for the Sweden-based company. With Ostroff set to exit and hand over leadership of content to Alex Nörstrom, a business executive who oversaw Spotify’s freemium model, the podcast execs...
The Hollywood Reporter

FTX Bankruptcy: Comcast, Fox, CAA, Netflix Listed as Creditors to Crypto Firm

The bankruptcy of crypto firm FTX could lead a bevy of companies with ties to Hollywood out in the cold.  Unsealed court filings released Thursday list the corporate creditors of the Sam Bankman-Fried founded crypto firm, and they include many blue chip companies in the technology and media sectors. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeacock Tops 20M Subs, Quarterly Loss Widens to $978M, Management Sees $3B Peak Loss in 2023Netflix Denies Serious Injury as 'Squid Game' Reality Series Players Compete in Sub-Zero TemperaturesBetty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan Board Netflix's 'American Primeval' Among the creditors are Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, Netflix, Fox Corp., Apple, CAA, and subsidiaries of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Movieguide Awards: Terry Crews to Host, Chrissy Metz to Perform at 2023 Ceremony (Exclusive)

Terry Crews is set to host the 30th annual Movieguide Awards, where Chrissy Metz will give a musical performance. The awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment,” will be handed out at a Feb. 10 ceremony taking place at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that will air on UPtv on Feb. 26.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominees Online'To Leslie' Going Back Into Select Theaters Following Andrea Riseborough's Oscar NomOscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Noms, Betting on Awards Show: "They're Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake React to Tyre Nichols’ Death: “We Demand Justice”

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among the Hollywood notables sharing reactions on social media about Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video of the Jan. 7 stop was released Friday, showing the beating that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage is Nichols telling the officers, “I’m just trying to get home,” and also screaming for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Hasbro to Lay Off 1,000 Staffers, 15 Percent of Workforce, Amid Cost-Savings Push

Hasbro, the toy and games giant that’s looking to sell its Entertainment One production division, said on Thursday that it was cutting its workforce by 1,000 employees this year, a 15 percent staff reduction companywide. More to come. More from The Hollywood ReporterEntertainment One CEO Darren Throop to Step DownHasbro Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investor Alta FoxAmid Proxy Battle, Hasbro Board Says $4B eOne Studio Buy Timing Was "Unfortunate"
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Says He Broke His Collarbone, Ribs and Kneecaps in Recent Motorcycle Crash

Jay Leno revealed that he’s recovering from more injuries. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday, the comedian was asked how he was doing after his November gas fire accident and revealed that he was recently knocked off his motorcycle and suffered from varied injuries as a result.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Leno's 30-Year Run at NBCUniversal Poised to End as CNBC Cancels His 'Garage' Car SeriesJay Leno Details Burn Treatment, Shares Current Condition After Gas FireJay Leno Reveals How He Sustained Third-Degree Burns in Garage Incident: "I'm on Fire" “It’s so funny you should say that. That...
The Hollywood Reporter

Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92

Margie Duncan, a dancer and actress who stood in for her dear friend Debbie Reynolds in films including The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Second Time Around and The Singing Nun, has died. She was 92. Duncan died Jan. 3 after a brief illness at her Porter Ranch home in Los Angeles, her family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal Duncan worked with choreographers in the movies to learn Reynolds’ routines, “dancing in” during blocking and rehearsals until the numbers were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

DirecTV Adds Conservative Network ‘The First’ to Lineup After Dropping Newsmax

DirecTV is adding a new conservative network to its lineup, one day after it stopped carrying Newsmax and faced pushback from Republican lawmakers.  The TV provider said on Thursday it had signed a multi-year agreement with The First, which features shows by Dana Loesch and Bill O’Reilly, to carry the network for free across its three video services. DirecTV had said it was dropping Newsmax after the network asked for rate increases and pointed to other platforms that carried it for free. More from The Hollywood ReporterDirecTV Drops Newsmax as Conservative Lawmakers ProtestDirecTV to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees as Cord-Cutting AcceleratesYouTube...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner Was Injured While Trying to Save Nephew, Accident Report Reveals

Jeremy Renner was injured while trying to rescue his nephew and the parking brake on the snowplow may not have been properly applied, according to a police report on the Jan. 1 accident obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The report states that as Renner was clearing snow on New Year’s Day, the Avengers star was run over by his PistenBully snowplow as he was trying to divert it away from his nephew. More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident, Grateful for It "Uniting Actionable Love"'Mayor of Kingstown' Co-Creator Hugh Dillon on Fighter Jeremy...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why a Video Game Studio Is Banking on a TikTok Star to Introduce a Franchise

The timeline for a successful video game franchise usually goes like this: The game comes out and soon becomes popular among players. Avid fans start creating content inspired by the game and their favorite characters, helping bring that IP into pop culture. There might be a movie or TV adaptation. And as more people are introduced to the game’s world, more fans are created, leading to more demand for derivative content. Et cetera, et cetera. But the leaders at Liithos, a multimedia gaming studio led by former PlayStation executives, are about to do things a little differently with their first studio...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nia Long on Working With Eddie Murphy in ‘You People,’ Clarifies “Blackfamous” Comments

Nia Long stopped by The Daily Show, guest-hosted by Wanda Sykes, on Wednesday, to talk about her two current projects You People and Missing. The actress stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s You People, which follows a new couple and their drastically different families, “who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences,” according to the streamer. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Noms, Betting on Awards Show: "They're Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap Me"Lauren London Says She Was Initially "Apprehensive" About Joining 'You People'...
The Hollywood Reporter

How W. Kamau Bell Feels About Bill Cosby’s Announced Return to Stand-Up Stage

Sundance kicked off its fest with a mountain-chic opening night fundraiser whose slate of honorees included We Need to Talk About Cosby creator W. Kamau Bell. The comic and filmmaker, who picked up the nonfiction Vanguard Award presented by Acura at the IMDbPro-presented event, offered his take on the news that disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is mounting plans for a stand-up tour. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Run Rabbit Run' Review: Sarah Snook in a Maternal Horror Flick Whose Shivers Are Only Skin-Deep'The Stroll' Review: A Story of Survival, Sisterhood and Erasure Told by the Trans Women of Color Who Lived...
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal CEO: “We Are Always Looking for Bolt-On Acquisitions”

Will they or won’t they buy anything? And if so, what? With M&A speculation regularly swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the cable giant’s executive team was quizzed on its appetite for acquisitions during the company’s earnings conference call on Thursday. Comcast and NBCUniversal have in the past been mentioned as possible suitors of the likes of film libraries or other intellectual property, sports entertainment powerhouse WWE, parts of Walt Disney and, longer-term, maybe even the likes of Warner Bros. Discovery. More from The Hollywood ReporterBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp....
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Set to Star in Sony’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star opposite each other in Sony’s adaptation of It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Baldoni is set to direct and executive produce the film through his Wayfarer Studios banner, alongside his partner, Andrew Calof. Lively, Hoover and Steve Sarowitz will also serve as EPs on the project, with Alex Saks producing for Saks Picture Company, along with Wayfarer’s Jamey Heath. More from The Hollywood ReporterFlea-Market Treasure Hunt: Turning Old Film Reels Into Art ObjectsPhenomenal Media, Hachette Book Group Announce Publishing PartnershipPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 15 Best Films of Sundance 2023

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt Poet-turned-filmmaker Raven Jackson uses elegantly composed vignettes, minimal dialogue and an immersive style to explore the life of a Black woman in the rural South in her eloquent feature, produced by Barry Jenkins. The story follows Mack (Charleen McClure) across several decades, the fragments of her life coming together in a risky, beautifully realized film. — CARYN JAMES Cassandro Gael García Bernal nails his best role in years as groundbreaking lucha libre wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, his performance steeped in cheeky humor, resilience and radical self-belief — not to mention some amazingly nimble moves. Roger Ross Williams’ assured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions

Penske Media Eldridge on Wednesday said it has acquired Dick Clark Productions, the live events and alternative media producer. The move is part of a larger strategic alliance with Eldridge augmenting its existing partnership with Penske Media Corporation’s entertainment media brands, which include The Hollywood Reporter and SXSW.  More from The Hollywood ReporterSources: HFPA President Left "Shocked and Upset" Over Jerrod Carmichael's MonologueWhy the Golden Globes May Look to Streaming as a Life Raft for Next YearJamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19 DCP produces live award shows and other music entertainment programs including the Golden Globe...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dotdash Meredith to Cut 274 Staffers Amid “Economic Uncertainty”

Dotdash Meredith, which publishes People, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will lay off 7 percent of its employees. In a memo sent to staff Thursday, CEO Neil Vogel said the cuts were coming as the publisher was impacted by the “broader challenges of the ad industry and of the economy as a whole.” The layoffs will impact 274 people across almost every departmentMore from The Hollywood ReporterIAC Sees Magazines As "Luxury Good" Amid Publication RestructuringWhere to Watch Andrea Riseborough Starrer 'To Leslie' Online'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Kazuo Ishiguro ('Living') The company was formed after Barry Diller’s IAC-subsidiary Dotdash acquired magazine publisher...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy