Julian Sands – live: Missing actor’s family issues statement as ‘heroic’ search continues amid weather warning

By Peony Hirwani and Tom Murray
The Independent
 3 days ago

A weather warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 70mph has been issued, as the search for missing British actor Julian Sands enters its 10th day.

On Monday 23 January, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the San Gabriel mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing.

An alert warned of possible power outages, travel disruption and a risk of falling trees: “The strongest winds will be along the south-facing slopes and foothill areas, below the Morongo Pass, and through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons,” the report said.

On Friday, ground crews were forced to halt the search for Sands due to the avalanche risk in the area.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” said Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

