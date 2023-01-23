ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking another possible wintry mix for Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: From rain & wintry mix/snow falling down Monday afternoon, slick/icy roads will be an issue into Tuesday's a.m. rush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1a8p_0kNyX1iJ00

WHAT'S NEXT: Another system brings a wintry mix/snow to rain for Wednesday into early Thursday, with a cool down to follow heading into this Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360UPj_0kNyX1iJ00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Long Island is in for another wintry mess on the way for Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DD6Tb_0kNyX1iJ00

OVERNIGHT: Drier air moves in as temps drop. Black Ice and slick spots will be an issues on roads/walk ways. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with above average temps. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Snow and/or a wintry mix in the morning with a change over to rain midday and into the overnight hours. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers to mostly cloudy skies with breezy and drier conditions in the afternoon. Temps will start mild then trend colder. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with temps around average levels. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mixed skies of sun and clouds with temps on the mild side. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with a chance for showers by the end of the day. Highs: Low 40s. Lows: low 30s.

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day - Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nEja_0kNyX1iJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeufy_0kNyX1iJ00

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
qchron.com

Snow could be a late arrival in Queens

Absent any measurable amount of snow by Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York City area will set the record for the latest-ever date in winter without the white stuff. The simple answer according to experts consulted by the Chronicle was the same — it has just been too warm for snow to form and stick. But the underlying causes, they said, are myriad.
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy