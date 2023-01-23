WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking another possible wintry mix for Wednesday

WHAT'S NEW: From rain & wintry mix/snow falling down Monday afternoon, slick/icy roads will be an issue into Tuesday's a.m. rush.

WHAT'S NEXT: Another system brings a wintry mix/snow to rain for Wednesday into early Thursday, with a cool down to follow heading into this Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Long Island is in for another wintry mess on the way for Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Drier air moves in as temps drop. Black Ice and slick spots will be an issues on roads/walk ways. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with above average temps. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Snow and/or a wintry mix in the morning with a change over to rain midday and into the overnight hours. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers to mostly cloudy skies with breezy and drier conditions in the afternoon. Temps will start mild then trend colder. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with temps around average levels. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mixed skies of sun and clouds with temps on the mild side. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with a chance for showers by the end of the day. Highs: Low 40s. Lows: low 30s.

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day - Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs: upper 30s. Lows: mid 20s.