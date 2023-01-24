ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance of rain, snow and strong winds midweek

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with cold temperatures.

NEXT: Weather to Watch on Wednesday into Thursday morning for rain, snow and strong winds.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Wednesday could start off as snow by the midday then transition to rain by the afternoon through the evening.

Overnight: Partial clearing sky with a cold breeze. Lows near 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs near 45. Lows near 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow and rain, breezy. Highs near 41. Lows near 46.

Thursday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy, windy with falling temps. Highs near 50. Lows near 31.

Friday: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs near 43. Lows near 33.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 45. Lows near 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Highs near 43. Lows near 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze. Highs near 44. Lows near 34.

