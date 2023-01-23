ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers fans endure traffic agony, gain NFC West championship ecstasy

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TV7ND_0kNtVmHE00

49ers fans exult in NFC West championship 02:35

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers fans were celebrating the team's big win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

Some blasted off fireworks in the parking lot to celebrate the hard-fought playoff victory.

"This is the best game I've ever been to as a Niner fan. This was the most fun. It was exciting, it was exhilarating!" said Jace Baldosser.

RELATED ARTICLE : Gould, Purdy lead 49ers over Dallas in NFC playoff

Fans high-fived one another as they exited Levi's Stadium chanting 'Go Niners!'

Some people were dancing in the parking lot.

"You can close your eyes and feel the electricity in the air and about this rivalry," said fan Charles Davis.

Davis said he's hated the Cowboys ever since Deion Sanders in the 1990s left the 49ers to join the Cowboys.

"The tickets were the most expensive I've ever had. I've never paid $500 for a ticket. I'm at standing room only. Five hundred dollars to stand up!" Davis said.

Pregame traffic approaching Levi's Stadium Sunday afternoon was among the worst in memory. According to the Chronicle, cars crawling from the freeway exit to the parking lot were taking as long as 90 minutes to traverse the mile-long stretch.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
New York Post

The real story behind photo that shows ‘incident’ between Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, cameraman

There is more to the story about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s stiff-arm to a camera lens after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday. McCarthy came under fire overnight after he was photographed appearing to shove a cameraman while exiting the field at Levi’s Stadium. Following the incident, though, the cameraman took to Twitter to defend the 59-year-old coach, adding that the two met privately in the locker room. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Noah Bullard, a photographer for NBC 5 Sports, tweeted. “I can see how the photo appeared...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy