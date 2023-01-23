49ers fans endure traffic agony, gain NFC West championship ecstasy

49ers fans exult in NFC West championship 02:35

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers fans were celebrating the team's big win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

Some blasted off fireworks in the parking lot to celebrate the hard-fought playoff victory.

"This is the best game I've ever been to as a Niner fan. This was the most fun. It was exciting, it was exhilarating!" said Jace Baldosser.

Fans high-fived one another as they exited Levi's Stadium chanting 'Go Niners!'

Some people were dancing in the parking lot.

"You can close your eyes and feel the electricity in the air and about this rivalry," said fan Charles Davis.

Davis said he's hated the Cowboys ever since Deion Sanders in the 1990s left the 49ers to join the Cowboys.

"The tickets were the most expensive I've ever had. I've never paid $500 for a ticket. I'm at standing room only. Five hundred dollars to stand up!" Davis said.

Pregame traffic approaching Levi's Stadium Sunday afternoon was among the worst in memory. According to the Chronicle, cars crawling from the freeway exit to the parking lot were taking as long as 90 minutes to traverse the mile-long stretch.