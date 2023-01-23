ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento's Lunar New Year celebration increases security following deadly mass shooting

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC7rx_0kNqzgPj00

Sacramento's Lunar New Year celebration increases security following deadly mass shooting 02:24

SACRAMENTO – Little Saigon beams with celebrations and pride while welcoming abundance into what lies ahead during the Lunar New Year.

"It's about union," said Nancy Fong of Yuba City. "Starting a new year with optimism and prosperity and good fortune."

As the predominately Vietnamese American community does, hearts mourn for the people killed and injured following Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park .

Before the deadly mass shooting, the Asian American Pacific Islander community experienced a rise in anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic. It is why organizers of the upcoming Tet Festival , a celebration of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, remain on alert.

"We're heightening up security, so people will know that it's safe," said Nikki Nguyen O'Malley. "We're not going to live in this fear."

Nguyen O'Malley is affiliated with Community Partners Advocate of Little Saigon Sacramento and the NorCal Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce. Organizers of the celebration said they are also adding a perimeter fence and charging admission.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Police Department said it will have officers in the area of events happening in the city. It is committed to doing everything it can to provide a safe environment for people attending celebrations.

A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson also echoed the same and said it plans to beef up its presence.

As people usher in more prosperity and fortune, strength and courage may also be needed.

"Being resilient and still coming out and not having fear," Tori Tran said. "As much as bad things happen in the year, we have to go through life and just kind of be there still and celebrate."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento gang police officers uncover several pounds of illegal drugs and gun during traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall on Tuesday resulted in police seizing a variety of illegal narcotics believed to be for sale and an illegal "ghost gun."On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Department's North Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair Mall. They say the vehicle was stopped due to "multiple code violations," but didn't go into detail on specific violations.During the stop, officers say they found evidence of criminal activity that led them to search the vehicle, which allegedly had a loaded, homemade handgun or "ghost gun", over 5,700 narcotic pills, approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, police say.Police believe the drugs were going to be sold illegally. The suspect was subsequently arrested; no additional information about the identity of the suspect or the charges they are facing has been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why

(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city.  Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website.  •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 teens shot in Rancho Cordova barbershop

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after two teens were shot in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were only described as 17-year-old boys.It happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. at a barbershop along Folsom Boulevard. Investigators said the shots were fired from outside the barbershop inside.One person was detained at the scene but it is unclear if this was a suspected shooter.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges

STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries

Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dorothea Puente house has QR code installed out front for curious visitors

SACRAMENTO — You may know it as The Boarding House Murders, the Puente killings, or the bodies that were dug up on F Street.Over the years, the story of one of Sacramento's most notorious serial killers — Dorothea Puente — who drugged her tenants, then buried them in her yard has only grown. Now it has a new addition adding to the intrigue.As the birds chirp and the cars whiz by, the home where a cold-blooded caretaker turned unexpected killer once lived sits quietly. There are messages finding humor in the horror, a mannequin resembling the woman behind it all...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy