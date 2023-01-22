Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Chapel Hill
I hope you are seeking for the great hotel completed list in the Chapel Hill town? You are going to get a hotel completed list details in Chapel Hill. You will get a avg people ratings, Contact Line, details area, Website data, and also a directional link from your place. Our team has picked this data from these hotel ‘, official page.
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
cbs17
Historians gain feedback from North Carolinians still on the fence about new Historic Center on the Civil War
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Historians are seeking feedback from the public on the future North Carolina Historic Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction. Two public forums were held at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Murchison Road in Fayetteville on Monday. “I had heard a lot of...
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
New NC facility to train officers, educators how to deal with school shootings
The North Carolina Center For Safer Schools also purchased an old high school in the Montgomery County town of Biscoe.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
Help at the pump: Sheetz cuts diesel exhaust fluid price to 99 cents through January
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz is giving truck drivers some more help at the pump. The gas station chain says it is slashing the price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents per gallon at select stores through the end of January. The company says customers will save between $15 and $75, depending on the […]
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
1 injured in crash on I-40 in Alamance County, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night. Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured. The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin […]
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child. According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:. Statutory rape...
wfmynews2.com
Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
FBI asks for information regarding Randolph County substation shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The FBI is looking for any information that could help find whoever shot into another North Carolina electrical substation. The FBI shared a Tweet on Monday asking for the public’s help in the case after an EnergyUnited substation was shot into on Jan. 17 in Randolph County. Officials with the […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Sanford mom calls out Lee County Schools, says son is being bullied and physically assaulted
"I can't even imagine going through what my son goes through on a daily basis," the mom said.
Alamance County man involved in baseball-bat-beating death to be released from life sentence
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – An Alamance County man who was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring with three others to rob a man and then beating him to death is about to be released from prison. Keith Barts was convicted of first-degree murder in Alamance Superior Court in 1984 in a notorious baseball-bat bludgeoning […]
