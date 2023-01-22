Read full article on original website
Related
homestyling.guru
Bright, Sunny, Modern And Spacious
#html-body [data-pb-style=V0TVR77]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=IPCY792]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=D2N5F6T],#html-body [data-pb-style=P89JWNV]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{border-style:none} }. Our old kitchen was dark, confined and dated. We wanted a brand new look for the new kitchen – bright, sunny, modern and spacious. Once we worked with an architect on the...
homestyling.guru
A Complete Kitchen Transformation From Dated to Open and Light!
#html-body [data-pb-style=XHFR5OO]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=T206510]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HUCGKK4],#html-body [data-pb-style=K5EIWJ9]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=DONP5QH]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=T206510]{border-style:none} }. We moved into a new home. The kitchen was in good condition, but dark. We wanted white. We found the cabinets we wanted at the best price from CliqStudios. Our contractors tore out the...
homestyling.guru
Very Helpful
#html-body [data-pb-style=IUMXSAS]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=ID4WJD6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HC18YUR],#html-body [data-pb-style=PYP9L09]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=ID75HT1]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=ID4WJD6]{border-style:none} }. My wife and I worked three months to renovate the kitchen. We used a contractor to remove the wall and install a new header, but we did everything else including the drywall, flooring and...
homestyling.guru
Proud Of Our Kitchen
#html-body [data-pb-style=MVGTWMW]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=SMH15PS]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=LMU6APC],#html-body [data-pb-style=PBHHW5U]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=J5LA03V]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=SMH15PS]{border-style:none} }. Overall, we are proud of our kitchen and feel good about the value of the CliqStudios cabinetry. I would have to say that my heart sank when the first shipment arrived with damage from...
homestyling.guru
Seamless Process
#html-body [data-pb-style=UHOTJHH]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=CPXQSBD]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=B4I58WF],#html-body [data-pb-style=FG9F3V6]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=US897HF]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=CPXQSBD]{border-style:none} }. We originally found CliqStudios when I did a search online for inexpensive high quality cabinets. We are so lucky to have found CliqStudios – from start to finish, the process was seamless. I know...
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
19 People Shared The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed, And It's Downright Bone-Chilling
"A horrible, uneasy feeling came over me. I have never been able to explain exactly what happened."
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
homestyling.guru
Seattle Kitchen Remodel is a Total Room Transformation
#html-body [data-pb-style=UM4211T]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=ICC83S6],#html-body [data-pb-style=PFUW9MU]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YXLILDB]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none} }. We knew when we purchased this house that we wanted to remodel the kitchen. The biggest change was taking down a wall between the previous kitchen and the dining room. Opening things up completely...
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
homestyling.guru
Efficient, Economic Design
#html-body [data-pb-style=UG4Y1N8]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=YU5DFNG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CGTF7J1],#html-body [data-pb-style=S595LL3]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=GDAPQBR]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=YU5DFNG]{border-style:none} }. Our 1969 kitchen was boxy, dark, and completely outdated. It was difficult to access pots and pans in our corner cabinet that I would crawl on my hands and knees with a flashlight to...
Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly
There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
Comments / 0