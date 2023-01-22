Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is 'Burrowhead'? Bengals players irk Chiefs with Joe Burrow-themed nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
The Bengals are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in as many seasons, and they will have to win a road game against the Chiefs in order to do that. It doesn't seem that Cincinnati's players are too worried about doing that. Why?...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says 'see you Sunday,' is 'gonna play' vs. Bengals despite ankle sprain
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key.
ng-sportingnews.com
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Breaking down matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC championship games
The race for the Lombardi Trophy is down to four teams. After a packed divisional round weekend, there are only three games left on the playoff schedule. Two of those will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, to decide the matchup for Super Bowl 57. Championship weekend brought plenty of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. 76ers
On Wednesday night, Ben Simmons will head back into hostile territory. The three-time All-Star and his Nets teammates will face the 76ers in Philadelphia for the second time this season. Simmons received a steady stream of boos from the Philly faithful in Brooklyn's 115-106 loss back on Nov. 22, and he will certainly hear the hecklers again this time around.
