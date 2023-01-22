ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Christian McCaffrey stats with 49ers: How San Francisco has gone 11-0 since 'perfect' 2022 trade deadline

By Vinnie Iyer
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen

That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57

The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'

Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles vs. 49ers: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for NFC championship game

Sunday's NFC championship game between the top-seeded Eagles (-2.5) and the second-seeded 49ers is projected to be a close contest throughout with the current spread sitting under a field goal. As is the case with most NFL playoff games, bettors have a multitude of ways to wager on the game, including betting on the side and total, delving into the prop markets, or waiting to make a live bet during the game. For this piece, we've selected some of our favorite prop bets and put together a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook that will add some intrigue to the matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Super Bowl Odds 2023: Eagles, Bengals co-favorites to win Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes tops Super Bowl MVP odds

Heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +290 on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+325), 49ers (+400), Eagles (+500), and Bengals (+800). After an exciting round of divisional games, the Bengals and Eagles are now co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but Patrick Mahomes has the shortest odds of taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game

Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy