Christian McCaffrey stats with 49ers: How San Francisco has gone 11-0 since 'perfect' 2022 trade deadline

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
NBC Sports
If there’s a trade, will the Packers get more for Aaron Rodgers than they got for Brett Favre?
One of the perfunctory, quota-filling, box-checking Sunday Splash! reports from divisional round weekend wasn’t really news at all. As is often the case. There’s a very real possibility Aaron Rodgers will be traded!. Yes. Yes, there is. We knew that five days earlier, when Rodgers made it clear...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen
That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57
The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Steph Curry Explains Why Warriors Are Blowing Fourth Quarter Leads
The Warriors have had many fourth quarter leads, but still lose.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
ng-sportingnews.com
What is 'Burrowhead'? Bengals players irk Chiefs with Joe Burrow-themed nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
The Bengals are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in as many seasons, and they will have to win a road game against the Chiefs in order to do that. It doesn't seem that Cincinnati's players are too worried about doing that. Why?...
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles vs. 49ers: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for NFC championship game
Sunday's NFC championship game between the top-seeded Eagles (-2.5) and the second-seeded 49ers is projected to be a close contest throughout with the current spread sitting under a field goal. As is the case with most NFL playoff games, bettors have a multitude of ways to wager on the game, including betting on the side and total, delving into the prop markets, or waiting to make a live bet during the game. For this piece, we've selected some of our favorite prop bets and put together a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook that will add some intrigue to the matchup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl Odds 2023: Eagles, Bengals co-favorites to win Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes tops Super Bowl MVP odds
Heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +290 on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+325), 49ers (+400), Eagles (+500), and Bengals (+800). After an exciting round of divisional games, the Bengals and Eagles are now co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but Patrick Mahomes has the shortest odds of taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game
Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says 'see you Sunday,' is 'gonna play' vs. Bengals despite ankle sprain
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key.
Comments / 0