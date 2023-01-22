Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are the Patriots hiring Alabama OC Bill O'Brien? Mac Jones relationship, Matt Patricia failure key New England's move
The Patriots stood pat during the 2022 NFL offseason even after losing many key members of their offensive staff. They are correcting that mistake with an offensive coordinator hire early in the 2023 coaching cycle. Bill O'Brien will be making his return to the Patriots 11 years after his initial...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is 'Burrowhead'? Bengals players irk Chiefs with Joe Burrow-themed nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
The Bengals are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second time in as many seasons, and they will have to win a road game against the Chiefs in order to do that. It doesn't seem that Cincinnati's players are too worried about doing that. Why?...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are the Bengals favorites against the Chiefs? Recent dominance, Patrick Mahomes' injury, & betting trends factor into AFC championship odds
At this stage of the postseason, NFL betting tends to be pretty cut and dry. So, it came as no surprise last Sunday night when Kansas City opened as -2.5 favorites to win the AFC championship over the Bengals. Some movement could be expected from that initial number, of course, but it was surprising to see a five-point swing in favor of the Bengals by early Tuesday. The line has since dipped to KC +1, but still — what?
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton rumors: Why former Saints coach may not return to NFL sidelines until 2024
The NFL is enduring one of its slowest coach-hiring cycles in recent memory during the 2023 offseason, and it seems to be related to Sean Payton. Payton is viewed as the best coach available on the market, but he hasn't yet made a decision about his future. He has interviewed — or is set to interview — with four of the five teams with vacancies at the head coach spot yet doesn't appear close to agreeing to a deal with any of the teams.
ng-sportingnews.com
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: How budding QB rivalry compares to Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning and more
Is "Burrow vs. Mahomes" the next "Manning vs. Brady?" The Cincinnati Bengals meet the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC championship game for the second straight season, and the quarterback duel between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes II comes into focus. This marks the 10th time two quarterbacks...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023
The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jerry Jones backs Dak Prescott after Cowboys loss vs. 49ers: 'If we've got him at quarterback, I'll take my chances'
Jerry Jones referred to the Cowboys' 19-12 playoff loss against the 49ers as "sickening," but he isn't using it to catalyze change within the organization. Jones first gave a vote of confidence to coach Mike McCarthy despite Dallas' strange final play call and questionable clock management late in the defeat.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Carl Cheffers? NFL's most penalty-happy referee will work Super Bowl 57
The NFL has chosen its officiating crew for Super Bowl 57, and veteran official Carl Cheffers will be granted the spotlight as referee for his third career Super Bowl. NFL fans should prepare to see a lot of him during the league's biggest game of the season. Why? Because Cheffers'...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady disappointed in NFL tripping fine vs. Malik Hooker: 'I tried to trip him but I didn't'
Tom Brady lost in more ways than one after the Buccaneers' wild-card defeat against the Cowboys on Jan. 17. The Tampa Bay signal-caller was also fined $16,444 by the NFL for attempting to trip Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker following a fumble recovery by the latter. Video of the incident...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
Comments / 0