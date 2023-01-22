ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why are the Bengals favorites against the Chiefs? Recent dominance, Patrick Mahomes' injury, & betting trends factor into AFC championship odds

At this stage of the postseason, NFL betting tends to be pretty cut and dry. So, it came as no surprise last Sunday night when Kansas City opened as -2.5 favorites to win the AFC championship over the Bengals. Some movement could be expected from that initial number, of course, but it was surprising to see a five-point swing in favor of the Bengals by early Tuesday. The line has since dipped to KC +1, but still — what?
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sean Payton rumors: Why former Saints coach may not return to NFL sidelines until 2024

The NFL is enduring one of its slowest coach-hiring cycles in recent memory during the 2023 offseason, and it seems to be related to Sean Payton. Payton is viewed as the best coach available on the market, but he hasn't yet made a decision about his future. He has interviewed — or is set to interview — with four of the five teams with vacancies at the head coach spot yet doesn't appear close to agreeing to a deal with any of the teams.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023

The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'

Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Carl Cheffers? NFL's most penalty-happy referee will work Super Bowl 57

The NFL has chosen its officiating crew for Super Bowl 57, and veteran official Carl Cheffers will be granted the spotlight as referee for his third career Super Bowl. NFL fans should prepare to see a lot of him during the league's biggest game of the season. Why? Because Cheffers'...

